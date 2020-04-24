Spring stars: Walden Grove's baseball-playing Villa twins wait, work out after seasons are cut short

"They never complain," their mother said. "If I ask them to do something they just do it. I'm so proud of being their mom."

Leo and Ivan Villa got their start in coach-pitch baseball before moving into the Copper Hills Little League. During their time in Copper Hills, they made it all the way to regionals, playing against teams from Hawaii, Washington and Alaska.

"It was so much of a fun experience watching them grow until now," Valles said. "I'm so excited for once they start going to college and start playing ball."

Valles was in the process of helping the boys create a recruiting video to send to prospective colleges when the coronavirus hit. The video has taken a back seat for the moment between Valles' full-time job and managing homeschool activities for her children.

"The older boys help out, of course," Valles said. "Sometimes it’s overwhelming, but we get it done."

Ivan Villa said the hardest part is being away from his friends and teammates. The Villas' coaches have been strong role models for years.

"I miss practicing and school a lot," Ivan Villa said. "But I'm doing all the work that they gave us and going to do the next steps."