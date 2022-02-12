Streaking Sabino inches closer to 3A state title with 2-0 win over Scottsdale Christian

Samuelsen said it has been a “real blessing” to have players like Rustand in his first season as coach.

“Caroline Rustand has been everywhere — she’s here, she’s there, she’s everywhere for us and just been continuing to watch her step in as a leader on this team,” Samuelsen said.

Senior midfielder Ella Sabel tallied an assist.

Over the last two months — well, since Dec. 16 — Sabino has been dominating the opposition. The Sabercats are 10-0-1, with their lone draw coming Jan. 31 against Tucson High, a 6A school. Saturday marked Sabino's narrowest margin of victory during that time. Over its last 11 matches, the Sabercats have outscored their opponents 81-4.

“It’s been nice,” said Sabino freshman goalkeeper Karina Tapia. “It’s been just kind of like building up our confidence as a team and being able to connect together."

The Sabercats' run has come despite a slew of injuries; the team was missing four starters on Saturday.

That didn't seem to bother Sabino, which channeled another sport while inching ever closer to a state title. Assistant coach Alex Karaman, a self-admitted "big basketball geek," found an ideal comparison.

"I liken it to the (San Antonio) Spurs: if you have a system, you can bring people in and out of that system and the system will still work for you and I think that’s definitely what we saw today,” Karaman said.