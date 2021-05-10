Streaking Salpointe Catholic two wins away from first-ever beach volleyball title

Salpointe Catholic High School's beach volleyball team is one win away from making it to the state championship for the first time in five years.

The undefeated Lancers face defending Division II champion Gilbert Mesquite on Tuesday in the state semifinals. The showdown features two of the best teams, regardless of Division. The top-seeded Lancers are 13-0, while Mesquite — seeded fourth — is 14-1. That one loss? It came against Salpointe on March 17, with the Lancers winning in five sets.

Salpointe coach Heather Moore-Martin expects Tuesday's rematch at Queen Creek Casteel High School to be the toughest match of the season. The winner advances to Thursday's state final.

"Mesquite wants that win back," Moore-Martin said. "I'm expecting them to be better and I'm expecting it to be a dogfight."

Salpointe has so far rolled through the playoffs, defeating Rancho Solano Prep 5-0 in the opening round and then Deer Valley 4-1 last week's quarterfinals.

Moore-Martin said she was proud of her team's resiliency against Deer Valley: Three of Salpointe's five pairs played a deciding third set, with two of the pairs winning.