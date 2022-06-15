Sunnyside accepting new signups for ongoing wrestling, literacy camp

A wrestling and financial literacy camp for local kids hosted by three standout Sunnyside student-athletes has begun accepting campers for its remaining sessions.

Counting Takedowns, which runs evenings through Friday, is free and open to Tucson students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The camp is being led by Blue Devils state champions Jaime Rivera Jr., Audrey Jimenez and Michael Avelar, all of whom maintain a 4.0 GPA.

Each evening, wrestlers will into 30-minute interactive learning sessions taught by the Arizona Council on Economic Education's Kathy Pondy and volunteers. The curriculum will combine wrestling with economics and help campers understand how the lessons they learn in wrestling can be applied outside of sports. The remaining two hours will be spent learning wrestling techniques, with hands-on training on the mat.

Counting Takedowns was initially open to 60 campers, but between no-shows and space created by the rotating groups, organizers found Monday night that they would be able to accommodate more campers throughout the week.

Campers who sign up before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday are welcome to participate as early as Wednesday evening. Saturday's culminating event, which includes food, beverages and games, is open to the public.

Here's what you need to know:

What: Counting Takedowns camp

Where: Sunnyside High School wrestling gym, 1725 E. Bilby Rd.

When: Wednesday-Friday, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

