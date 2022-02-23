Sunnyside, Sahuarita claim state wrestling championships; 20 locals win individual titles

Division III boys

Division III was the only boys division to crown a new champion. After runner-up finishes the previous two years, Sahuarita got over the hump, edging out runner-up Walden Grove 160.5-144.0.

After what was a letdown of a season last year, the Mustangs turned things up to battle back from from being in second after day one of the tournament.

"It's relieving," Sahuarita head coach Paul Vasquez said. "We're really lucky to have this group of kids. Really great group of kids on and off the mat. We're going to celebrate this and enjoy it for a little bit and do the same thing moving on to next year to try to get another one."