Sunnyside, Sahuarita claim state wrestling championships; 20 locals win individual titles

PHOENIX — The 2022 state wrestling championships were held last weekend at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Here's a look at the results from each division:
Division I boys
Sunnyside continued its dominance in the wrestling world, securing its fifth consecutive team title. The Blue Devils put up 263 points en route to the program's 35th team state championship, by far the most in AIA history. The Blue Devils came out on top over runner-up Liberty for the second year in a row behind eight individual state champions, tying the record set by Tucson in 1953.
With a target continuously on their backs, the Blue Devils' ability to block out the noise proved to be the key to maintaining a stranglehold on the sport.
"Just literally focusing our effort as opposed to pressure or expectations," Sunnyside head coach Anthony Leon said. "Just focusing on our effort on a daily basis, executing at a high level and just having fun with it."
Individual winners (locals in bold):
106: Damien Moreno, Yuma Kofa
113: Sergio Vega, Sunnyside
120: James Armstrong, Sunnyside
126: Carlos Stanton, Sunnyside
132: Cristian Rivera, Sunnyside
138: Cesar Avelar, Laveen Cesar Chavez
144: Carson Coy, Peoria Liberty
150: Jaime Rivera, Sunnyside
157: Job Lee, Sunnyside
165: Michael Avelar, Sunnyside
175: Gunnar Luke, Mesa Mountain View
190: Rene Fragoso, Sunnyside
215: Tanner Durbin, Mesa Dobson
285: Jonathan Lozano, Chandler Hamilton
Division II boys
Division II also saw a repeat champion as Queen Creek Casteel secured back-to-back titles in convincing fashion. The Colts scored a whopping 267.5 total points, more than 100 points higher than runner-up Canyon View.
Winning back-to-back titles is never easy, especially after a talented crop of seniors graduate. While the group faced several injuries throughout the year, the Colts persevered in their pursuit for the team championship.
"It's a very special group," Casteel head coach Bob Callison said. "For us to score as many points as we did without some of those guys and with the injuries, it was just a special three days."
Individual winners (locals in bold):
106: Gabriel Ramirez, Waddell Canyon View
113: Clemente Delgado, Gila Ridge
120: Jackson Rustad, Queen Creek Casteel
126: Skyler Hickman, Waddell Canyon View
132: Sergio Ramos, Queen Creek Casteel
138: Joseph Misitano, Gilbert Campo Verde
144: Pablo Macias, Glendale Ironwood
150: Trent Wikel, Scottsdale Desert Mountain
157: Austin Scott, Mountain View
165: Brennan Callison, Queen Creek Casteel
175: Markell Rivera, Glendale Ironwood
190: Richard McCormack, Cienega
215: Majel Morones, Gilbert Campo Verde
285: Raychon Cardona, Queen Creek Casteel
Division III boys
Division III was the only boys division to crown a new champion. After runner-up finishes the previous two years, Sahuarita got over the hump, edging out runner-up Walden Grove 160.5-144.0.
After what was a letdown of a season last year, the Mustangs turned things up to battle back from from being in second after day one of the tournament.
"It's relieving," Sahuarita head coach Paul Vasquez said. "We're really lucky to have this group of kids. Really great group of kids on and off the mat. We're going to celebrate this and enjoy it for a little bit and do the same thing moving on to next year to try to get another one."
Individual winners (locals in bold):
106: Brody Townsend, Cottonwood Mingus
113: Zachary Bates, Walden Grove
120: Pedro Mendoza, Walden Grove
126: Sergio Pena, Sahuarita
132: Terrell Kinlicheenie, Snowflake
138: David Villarreal, Walden Grove
144: Gabriel Gallardo, Sahuarita
150: Cooper French, Flagstaff Coconino
157: Julian Prieto, Sahuarita
165: Payton Wayman, Kingman Lee Williams
175: Fernando Gonzales, Safford
190: Luke Isaak, Phoenix Shadow Mountain
215: Michael Kelley, Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain
285: Jesse Octavio-Callejo, Rio Rico
Division IV boys
Morenci secured back-to-back titles after outscoring runner-up Yuma Catholic 201.5-175.5. With two reigning state champions unable to compete due to injury, the Wildcats faced the challenge head on to win the team championship.
"It feels really good," Morenci head coach Casey Woodall said. "Going into the semifinals, I thought we were dead in the water. We went six-for-six in the semis, and these guys just really refused to give up. I'm extremely proud of them."
Individual winners (locals in bold):
106: Khel Lipumano, Yuma Catholic
113: Breck Williams, Morenci
120: Gabe Gonzales, Globe
126: Noah Torres, Morenci
132: Lucas Eviston, Chandler Seton Catholic
138: John Provencio, Morenci
144: Cam Jordan, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran
150: Cael Porter, Mogollon
157: Cody Torres, Morenci
165: Malaki Porter, Mogollon
175: Diego Chavez, Santa Cruz Valley
190: Fisher Porter, Mogollon
215: Kyson Price, St. Johns
285: Jericho Sanchez, Morenci
Division I girls
After a finishing second behind Basha last year, Peoria Liberty secured the team title by the smallest margin out of any division. The Lions squeaked out a victory, finishing with 6.5 more points than runner-up Mesa Westwood. Liberty was led by back-to-back individual state champion Isabella Bocanegra, whose individual title was a huge factor in the Lions' quest for the team championship.
With an emphasis on treating the boys and girls as one collective unit, the camaraderie between each athlete has elevated the program as a whole as girls wrestling continues to grow.
"The blueprint is pretty easy," Liberty head coach Eric Brenton said. "You've got to constantly work. You've got to surround the girls and the guys around the best people. We do our meetings together, our itineraries are identical and the expectations are the same."
Individual winners (locals in bold):
100: Isabella Bocanegra, Peoria Liberty
107: Audrey Jimenez, Sunnyside
114: Sophia Gilbert, Canyon del Oro
120: Trinity Howard, Chandler Hamilton
126: Bree Garcia, Phoenix Barry Goldwater
132: Isabelle Munoz, Queen Creek Casteel
138: Camry Carter, Queen Creek Casteel
145: Taliyah Armstrong, Mesa Westwood
152: Ysela Gradillas-Flores, Mountain View
165: Nina Sandoval, Gilbert Gilbert Campo Verde
185: Stefany Valencia, Mesa Westwood
235: Payton Welt, Bullhead City Mohave