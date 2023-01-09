 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

Sunnyside wrestling star Audrey Jimenez makes history at Peoria tournament

Sunnyside High School's Audrey Jimenez went 4-0 in the Peoria Tournament of Champions, becoming the first female to win in any weight class in the 56-year-old event.

 Photo courtesy of Jimenez family

Sunnyside High School wrestler Audrey Jimenez made history last week when she became the first woman to win any weight class in the 56-year-old Peoria Tournament of Champions.

Jimenez, a junior, wrestled in the 106-pound weight class, going 4-0 in the two-day tournament. Her opponents were all men.

Jimenez's Blue Devil teammates — Sean Archuleta, James Armstrong, Sergio Vega, Carlos Stanton, Adyn Bostick, Cristian Rivera, Job Lee, Mike Avelar and Nicholas Pina — also won their weight classes, and Sunnyside took first place overall in the tournament. The Blue Devils outscored the second-place team, Mesa's Mountain View High School, by more than twice as many points.

Jimenez is set to graduate a year early in the spring and is ranked first in the nation for high school girls in 2022-23 by FloWrestling. Last month, she went 5-0 in Prescott's Mile High Challenge Tournament.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter: @michaeljlev 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL players, fans show their support for Damar Hamlin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News