Sunnyside wrestling star Audrey Jimenez makes history at Peoria tournament

Sunnyside High School wrestler Audrey Jimenez made history last week when she became the first woman to win any weight class in the 56-year-old Peoria Tournament of Champions.

Jimenez, a junior, wrestled in the 106-pound weight class, going 4-0 in the two-day tournament. Her opponents were all men.

Jimenez's Blue Devil teammates — Sean Archuleta, James Armstrong, Sergio Vega, Carlos Stanton, Adyn Bostick, Cristian Rivera, Job Lee, Mike Avelar and Nicholas Pina — also won their weight classes, and Sunnyside took first place overall in the tournament. The Blue Devils outscored the second-place team, Mesa's Mountain View High School, by more than twice as many points.