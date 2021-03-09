Sunnyside's season ends with first-round playoff loss in Gilbert

“We lost two of the top scorers on the team,” Felix said. “One was on the Friday game and one was in this game. Shots weren’t falling and we just didn’t have it together.”

Even so, when freshman Nayeli Nidez-Acuna made an outside jumper less than a minute into the second half, just after Perez was helped off the court, Sunnyside was within 17-15. But the Gilbert freshmen sparked a quick six points and then the Blue Devils went cold. They never got closer than six in the quarter and Gilbert pulled away in the final period.

“This is a different experience,” Delgado said. “Definintely something big here against Gilbert, who is a perennial playoff contender year in and year out. But I think it was good experience, I think it will help us in the long run. (Losing) both of those girls, (they) score 30 together. That definitely hurt us.”

Freshman Meisha Caserio had 11 points and Nicole Evenson added 10 for No. 8 Gilbert (12-6), who now travel to Queen Creek on Friday to face top-seeded Casteel in the quarterfinals.

Sunnyside finishes 11-6.

“I feel like next year’s team is going to be a really good team,” Felix said. “Especially because we are losing only two of our seniors that are starters. Like today, we lost Tori, we had juniors and below and I guess you could say we held our own.”