Superintendents, health department officials will meet Friday to discuss high school football

Superintendents from local schools will meet with the Pima County Health Department Friday afternoon to discuss high school football in Southern Arizona.

The season is in jeopardy before most teams kick off.

The health department released a memo Wednesday recommending that schools postpone contact sports competitions and practices until the spread of COVID-19 "has reached minimal levels of community transmission." Multiple coaches told the Star on Thursday night that they received the memo, but declined to say what it might mean for their seasons. One coach said he planned to meet with his athletic director and other head coaches on Friday.

Cienega High School principal Kim Middleton sent a letter to parents on Friday saying that she, Vail superintendent John Carruth and coach Pat Nugent "are working on a plan to allow us to move forward with a football season," but it's contingent on other Pima County teams playing. She said they are "hopeful" that other schools will want to play, too.

Tucson's public schools are scheduled to open their seasons Oct. 30, more than two months after high school football's traditional start date and four weeks after teams in Maricopa, Cochise and Yuma counties began playing.