Takeaways, Elijah Joplin's two rushing touchdowns lifts Marana over Sunnyside

Sunnyside’s game plan against Marana was simple: chew up the clock by running the football and keeping the Tigers’ high-scoring offense on the sideline as much as possible.

That part worked. Friday's game featured only 11 total possessions, including just four in the first half. However, Marana countered Sunnyside’s agenda with three takeaways — and quarterback Elijah Joplin’s two rushing touchdowns — on the way to a 21-6 win over Sunnyside on Friday night for homecoming.

The 21 points marked a season low for Marana, which had been averaging 48 points per game entering Friday night.

“Their game plan coming in was keeping the ball away from our high-powered offense, so we figured they were going to run the ball,” Marana coach Philip Steward said. “We told the boys all week, 'They’re going to run the ball and try to get nasty. If we stop them and get on offense to do what we do best and that’s score points.'

"The possessions we were able to get, we took advantage of it. … Sunnyside did a good job, but our defense held strong, we gave the ball to our offense and we were able to capitalize on those opportunities."

Facing a fourth-and-11 on its first possession of the game, Marana pulled off a fake punt. Tigers punter Jaelen Collins rushed 12 yards for a first down on a to extend the drive.

Joplin scampered 30 yards for a touchdown for the first score of the game.

"I have a read with the (defensive) end and he kept crashing in, so it was my job to pull the ball. I was just doing my job," Joplin said.

The Blue Devils were knocked back 10 yards on a sack to set up a 39-yard field goal attempt on their second possession, but missed. The Tigers turned Sunnyside’s misfortune into points, with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Joplin to star sophomore receiver Dezmen Roebuck to grab a 13-0 lead at halftime.

Marana senior safety Sam Brown recovered a fumble on Sunnyside’s first drive of the second half, but Blue Devils junior linebacker Carlos Madrid avenged the turnover with a fumble recovery the following play.

Sunnyside quarterback Deion Conde launched a 41-yard pass to senior Cesar Alcantar for a touchdown to cut the deficit 13-6 with 11:46 left to play.

Marana recovered the ensuing onside kick attempt by Sunnyside, putting themselves squarely in the driver's seat. However, Sunnyside forced a Joplin fumble on a sack, and the Blue Devils recovered.

Marana got even moments later, when Collins intercepted Conde on a deep pass that would have tied the a game. Given the ball back, Joplin again used his legs to score a 68-yard touchdown. A two-point conversion pass from Joplin to Brown made it 21-6. Joplin completed 11 of 19 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown, and rushed nine times for a team-high 145 yards and two scores.

"We saw on film that they struggled against running quarterbacks, so I told 'Jop' this week, 'You’re going to have to run it a few times,'" Steward said. "Today he showed off his speed — I don’t know where he got those wheels from. But I’m just glad he showed off his speed, helped us get down field to get this victory."

Brown's second takeaway of the game, an interception, sealed the win for Marana late. Conde completed 10 of 21 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown, but was picked off twice.

"Big-play Sam Brown, man, he does that for us every week,” Steward said. “If it’s not on offense, it’s on defense. He does everything you want a player to do. Today he made plays, and I’m just proud of him.”

Added Joplin: "In a low-scoring game, big plays are the difference maker. It’s hard to stay disciplined in a slow-paced game, especially with so many plays. I’m glad we stayed disciplined on offense and defense."

Roebuck led the Tigers with seven catches for 105 yards and a score, and Matthew Jensen had six grabs for 57 yards.

Marana (6-1) will travel to Flowing Wells for a Friday-night game. Sunnyside (4-3) hosts Cholla at 10 a.m. Saturday.

"We’re in a good position," Steward said. "At this point, we’re healthy and we have a bunch of young guys coming up and helping us get ready for the playoffs."

Photos: Sunnyside at Marana, high school football