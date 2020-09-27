Talented freshman Sa'Kylee Woodard will be a starter from Day 1 for CDO

“(Seau’s) one of my favorite players, because I loved the way he hit and that’s what made me fall in love with football,” Woodard said.

Woodard, who’s easily the Dorados’ biggest player, is expected to be an impactful player. But going from playing against kids his age to varsity competition with players that are two or three years older than him will be a challenge.

“I can’t let me playing varsity affect the way I’ve been playing. I have to stay aggressive and confident in my game,” Woodard said. “I just have to keep executing and be the best version of Sa’Kylee.”

Proof he’s good: In Woodard’s last season playing Pop Warner, he was selected by former Mountain View head coach Bam McRae to represent the West in the American Youth Football All-Star game in Florida. Woodard was one of four players from Arizona on a team that had players from California, Texas and other states in the West.

“It showed us where we were as football players and what we needed to work on,” Woodard said. “Me being as big as I am, I wasn’t expecting to see kids my size. We don’t really have that in Tucson. It was one of the greatest experiences.”

He said it: “Usually when you’re a freshman and you’re that big and that heavy, you’re tripping over your own two feet. He’s very athletic to go along with that size and the strength. He’s going to break every freshman lifting record that we have once we get a chance to get in the weight room.” — Peace

