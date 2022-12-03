TD in overtime helps Snowflake eliminate CDO from Class 4A state playoffs

Snowflake will get a chance to win back to back championships — this time in another conference.

The host Lobos overcame a 10-0 deficit to Canyon del Oro to advance to the Class 4A title game, winning 16-13 in overtime.

The Dorados settled for a field goal on their first possession of overtime and had a three point lead up 13-10. The Lobos won the game following three straight runs by Bradden Lewis, who scored from 1 yard out for the win.

After a defensive-oriented first half, Canyon Del Oro looked to be in control of the game as they scored an 81-yard touchdown on their second possession coming out of halftime.

The Lobos kicked a field goal and relied on their defense to get a stop before they were able to tie the game following a touchdown run by Lewis to send the game into overtime.

Lewis finished the game with two touchdown runs, his longest from 69 yards out. Daylon Beck had a 81-yard touchdown catch for Canyon del Oro. His catch and run marked the first touchdown of the game for the Dorados in the third quarter. Lewis tied the game at 10 in the fourth quarter following a 69-yard touchdown run. He then scored the game winning touchdown in overtime on a 1-yard touchdown run.