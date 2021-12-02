Team effort has Salpointe Catholic poised to make 5A state title run

Game prediction: Lancers will advance if they're dialed in

Salpointe Catholic nearly allowed Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep to overcome a 24-point deficit in last week's playoff win.

The Lancers can't be complacent if they hope to rack up another victory in Friday's Class 5A semifinal game against Goodyear Desert Edge.

While quarterback Treyson Bourguet’s arm and legs should be at its best, Anthony Wilhite has rushed for over 100 yards in three of the last four games, including a 207-yard, three-touchdown performance in an opening- round win over Phoenix Sunnyslope. Wilhite and the rest of the running back group will have to play one of their best games of the season to advance.

Goodyear Desert Edge boasts three wide receivers who average more than 10 yards per catch, while running back Christopher Cordero is averaging seven yards per carry.

Desert Edge is one of the most balanced teams Salpointe Catholic has faced all season, but if the Lancers avoid turnovers and succeed on special teams, Eric Rogers will be in position to win his first state championship since taking over as head coach. Call it 28-24, with Salpointe winning.

— Justin Spears