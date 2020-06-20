(Tentatively) mark your calendars for these 10 must-see high school football matchups this fall

Sept. 11: Goodyear Millennium at Ironwood Ridge

Both teams made the Class 5A state playoffs a season ago, and both have plans to do it again.

Considering each team’s production came from a myriad of now-graduated seniors, it will be interesting to see how they adjust. This early season matchup will provide some insight.

Ironwood Ridge will turn over the offense to senior quarterback Chase Cassel after losing tailback Brandon Barrios, who racked up over 1,500 yards of offense and 16 touchdowns a year ago.

The Nighthawks lost at Millennium 35-20 last year.

Sept. 25: Salpointe Catholic at Phoenix Pinnacle

Salpointe Catholic’s schedule is front-loaded, and there’s an old-fashioned playoff rematch looming late in September. Salpointe had Pinnacle’s number in last year’s Open Division quarterfinals, winning 48-10 in Tucson.

Now the Lancers will have to take their act on the road against a team eager for revenge. Fortunately, Bourguet will be under center. He threw five touchdowns against Pinnacle last year.

Oct. 2: Canyon Del Oro at Walden Grove