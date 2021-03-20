The Franks Show: Freshman's hat trick propels Salpointe Catholic to perfect season, 4A state title

The Red Wolves were making their first state championship appearance in school history and early on had the look of a team not afraid of the moment. They played Salpointe earlier this season, losing 2-0, but felt that they could pull off an upset in the rematch.

Salpointe got on the scoreboard first — and fast. Nicolas Valenzuela found the back of the net in the first minute, and it was 1-0.

Walden Grove remained calm and, midway through the first half, tied the match on a header from senior midfielder Alex Oquita.

The Red Wolves created several scoring opportunities soon after but were unable to capitalize. Two corner kicks within a minute of each other were denied by Salpointe Catholic goalkeeper Owen Lynch.

With time winding down in the first half, Salpointe’s Sergio Ruiz De Chavez reentered the game after being treated for cramps. He scored to give his team the lead at the break.

“Coach just told me to go stand on the 8-yard line and so when the ball bounced my way, I knew I had to shoot it,” the junior said.

Weber said the end of the first half was the turning point in the match.

“The way we ended the half just got everybody refocused,” Weber said.