These 3 high school QBs kept offenses rolling during season to remember

The Sabino junior produced a breakout campaign in his second full season as the team’s starter. Skaggs set career highs in passing yards, touchdowns and completion percentage, guiding the Sabercats to the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

“Where I felt I improved was in my reads and my arm power,” Skaggs said. “As a sophomore, my ability to read a defense wasn’t too great and I progressed a lot in that area.”

It wasn’t until the end of the season when Skaggs felt he had started to put it all together.

“My best all-around games were against Sahuarita and then Safford in the playoffs,” Skaggs said.

In those contests, Skaggs averaged over 250 passing yards and threw for two touchdowns in each. Sabino won both games; 28-22 against Sahuarita and 30-19 versus Safford. Skaggs described those wins as games when he felt everyone on the team came together and he was making all the right decisions under center.

“It wasn’t my best in terms of numbers, but I think I found myself as a quarterback,” Skaggs said.

Alex Lopez, Walden Grove

2019 stats: 2,337 passing yards, 25 TDs, 63% completion percentage, 924 rushing yards, 10 TDs