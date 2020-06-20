These under-the-radar high school football games could be must-sees in 2020

We’ve already rolled out our top 10 games to watch. Next on the list are some “sleeper” matchups — five games that may get overlooked at first, but still have the potential to be worthwhile and entertaining affairs.

Sept. 18: Sahuaro at Sabino

Sahuaro has the superior talent on paper and routed Sabino at home 47-13 a year ago, but this one feels like it’ll be closer. The Cougars’ play their first four games on their own field, so the late-September game marks their first road test.

Sept. 25: Canyon del Oro at Peoria

A collision between two of the top schools in Class 4A region isn’t technically an under-the-radar game, but the fact that this game is up north in Peoria may keep Tucsonans from taking notice.

Peoria went 8-2 in the regular season last season, advancing to the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs. CDO should be a heavyweight contender this season, and a date with the Panthers will be a crucial road test.

Oct. 9: Mountain View at Desert View