These under-the-radar high school football games could be must-sees in 2020
Mountain View’s Mike Contreras can’t get enough of Desert View’s Serge Gboweiah in the third quarter of last week’s game.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star/

We’ve already rolled out our top 10 games to watch. Next on the list are some “sleeper” matchups — five games that may get overlooked at first, but still have the potential to be worthwhile and entertaining affairs.

Sept. 18: Sahuaro at Sabino

Sahuaro has the superior talent on paper and routed Sabino at home 47-13 a year ago, but this one feels like it’ll be closer. The Cougars’ play their first four games on their own field, so the late-September game marks their first road test.

Sept. 25: Canyon del Oro at Peoria

A collision between two of the top schools in Class 4A region isn’t technically an under-the-radar game, but the fact that this game is up north in Peoria may keep Tucsonans from taking notice.

Peoria went 8-2 in the regular season last season, advancing to the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs. CDO should be a heavyweight contender this season, and a date with the Panthers will be a crucial road test.

Oct. 9: Mountain View at Desert View

Desert View is a sneaky pick to make the playoffs this year after going 6-4 in 2019, when it won four of its last five games. The Jaguars boast two 1,000-yard rushers, Carlos Alvarez and Serge Gboweiah, who will be juniors.

Mountain View won last year’s matchup 21-14.

Oct. 23: Casa Grande at Pueblo

Pueblo and Casa Grande earned the No. 11 and 12 seeds, respectively, in last year’s Class 4A playoffs. This late-October game should give both squads a chance to prove they’re battle-tested before the playoffs start.

Oct. 30: Sierra Vista Buena at Mountain View

Both squads made the 5A playoffs last season, and enter 2020 with the expectation to return.

Buena’s 8-2 regular-season record landed the Colts the No. 9 seed, while Mountain View snuck into the No. 16 spot with a 6-4 record.

If both teams are in similar spots come the end of October, this game could have huge playoff seeding implications.

