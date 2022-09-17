'This is big-boy football': Chandler Basha thumps Salpointe Catholic in Lancers' home opener

Welcome to Class 6A football, Salpointe Catholic. Or, as Lancers head coach Eric Rogers said following Salpointe Catholic's 46-14 home-opening loss to Chandler Basha on Friday, "this is big-boy football."

The Lancers’ showdown with Chandler Basha was the fewest points they scored in a game since the 2020 Open Division playoff game against Chandler Hamilton. In Salpointe Catholic's first season competing at the Class 6A level, the Lancers have dropped two games to two Phoenix-area powers; the first setback was a season-opening nail-biter at Scottsdale Chaparral.

Basha star cornerback and Oregon commit Cole Martin intercepted new Salpointe Catholic starting quarterback Fredo Sotelo on the second play from scrimmage. Bears quarterback Demond Williams — a four-star prospect for 2024 — connected with Deshaun Buchanan for a 14-yard touchdown to move ahead 7-0 in the early minutes. Williams had two passing touchdowns on Friday.

Just when it appeared the Lancers found a rhythm offensively on the second drive, Sotelo's second interception was returned 99 yards by Vince Lenzy for touchdown.

"We have to be better at decision-making on offense. ... If it's not there, just throw the ball away, kick a field goal and it's a 6-3 ball game — it changes everything. Instead, pick, boom, score and now it's 13-0," Rogers said. "That swing changes everything in a high school football game. We've got to tighten up some things."

Added Rogers: "Not only that, it was the second pick. ... It just deflates you."

Sotelo threw his third interception of the night with 2:13 left in the second quarter. Following a fourth-down stop on the goal line, Salpointe Catholic went into the halftime break trailing 32-0.

The Lancers' best sequence of the night offensively was a 33-yard catch by junior wide receiver Armani Sheriff; backup quarterback Tyler Nagore scored on a 10-yard run to avoid the shutout.

"I put a little release on the (defensive back), had separation and caught it," Sheriff said. "I tried to break the tackle, but it set up the touchdown, so I'm happy about that."

At the point in the game, the Lancers had committed "too many mental mistakes" to even think about a comeback.

"Obviously, we got beat by a better football team," Rogers said. "There's no if and buts about it. That's a really good football team. They're going to make a run now.

"Listen, it's a huge challenge. We have to stay as healthy as possible. We're going to walk away with a few bumps and bruises. ... The competition is for real now. This is big-boy football."

Up next: Salpointe Catholic (1-2) will play its third road game of the season next Friday at Cienega (1-2).

"We've got a really good Cienega football team that's chomping at the bit to play us," Rogers said.

"We've got to find a way to go on the road and get a W next week."

Sabino, Pusch Ridge Christian stay undefeated

Southern Arizona's Class 3A state powers both rolled on Friday night, with Pusch Ridge Christian beating beating Benson 59-0 and Sabino beating Palo Verde 55-6.

Pusch Ridge (5-0) scored 31 first-quarter points, led by 45 at halftime and played the final two quarters with a running clock.

Sabino (4-0) was led by quarterback Cameron Hackworth, who completed 6 of 8 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns and ran one time for 37 yards. Brothers Shamar and Savaughn Berryhill each caught touchdown passes.

The teams remain on a collision course. Pusch Ridge plays at Thatcher this week, and Sabino hosts Safford. Should both teams win, they'll square off Sept. 30 at Pusch Ridge in a battle of undefeated teams.

Cienega falls to Millennium

Zues Pindernation rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 59 yards as Goodyear Millennium beat host Cienega 42-14.

Millennium led 35-0 at halftime, and finished with 325 yards of total offense. Pindernation, formerly known as Zues Pinder, averaged 5.5 yards per rush against a typically stout Bobcats defense.

Cienega (1-2) will host Salpointe Catholic this week.

High school football scores and schedule Thursday's scores Kingman Academy 54, Catalina 0 San Tan Valley Poston Butte 40, Mica Mountain 0 Friday's scores Canyon del Oro 38, Desert View 7 Casa Grande Vista Grande 31, Ironwood Ridge 17 Chandler Arizona College Prep 28, Walden Grove 20 Chandler Basha 46, Salpointe Catholic 14 Douglas 49, Cholla 42 Flagstaff 59, Rio Rico 12 Goodyear Millennium 42, Cienega 14 Phoenix Alhambra 32, Rincon/University 10 Phoenix Cortez def. Santa Rita, forfeit Phoenix Sierra Linda 14, Empire 12 Phoenix Thunderbird 58, Amphitheater 7 Pusch Ridge Christian 59, Benson 0 Sabino 55, Palo Verde 6 San Tan Valley San Tan Charter 16, Tanque Verde 7 Sierra Vista Buena 41, Nogales 0 Thatcher 40, Safford 2 Next Friday's 7 p.m. games Amphitheater at Tempe Marcos de Niza Canyon del Oro at at Marana Catalina Foothills at Mica Mountain Cholla at Sierra Vista Buena Empire at Glendale Deer Valley Flowing Wells at Avondale Agua Fria Ironwood Ridge at Goodyear Desert Edge Globe at Catalina Mesa Red Mountain at Mountain View Nogales at Sahuaro Palo Verde at Benson Phoenix North Pointe Prep at Tanque Verde Phoenix South Mountain at Tucson High Pueblo at Walden Grove Pusch Ridge Christian at Thatcher Rio Rico at Douglas Safford at Sabino Sahuarita at Rincon/University Salpointe Catholic at Cienega Santa Rita at Wittman Mountainside Sunnyside at Waddell Canyon View

