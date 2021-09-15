This week high school football matchups, locations and predictions

Thursday's game

SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (1-0) at Cienega (1-1)

What to expect: Cienega bounced back from its season-opening loss to Peoria Sunrise Mountain with a commanding 34-7 win over Sierra Vista Buena — the first of the Justin Argraves. Linebacker Ritchie McCormack led the way on defense with 15 tackles, three stops for loss and a sack, while the Bobcats’ secondary tabbed three interceptions and four pass breakups. Now Cienega’s defense will face an offense that has arguably the top quarterback in the state in Treyson Bourguet, who will be protected by a wall of linemen with Division I potential. On the other side, Cienega’s offensive line will have to contain Salpointe's three top defenders: 6-foot-5, 225-pound sophomore edge rusher Elijah Rushing and linebackers Davian Miranda Carrasco and Joey Sumlin, the team's two leading tacklers. Thursday's game has all the makings of a classic high school football game; we like the Lancers to outlast Cienega 45-28.