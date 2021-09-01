This weekend's high school football locations, matchups — and winning picks

Sierra Vista Buena (2-2) at PHOENIX BARRY GOLDWATER (2-4)

What to expect: Buena wide receiver Keyon Taylor is one of the top prospects in Southern Arizona, but the Colts lost Tory Walters, their top rusher, and quarterback Austin Grimm. Rebuilding Buena will keep it close before falling on the road. Call it 23-14.

CHOLLA (1-1) at Rincon/University (0-2)

What to expect: One of the best kept secrets in town is Cholla standout Malachi Eafon. The son of former Arizona Wildcats running back Kelvin Eafon left his stamp on the truncated 2020 season with a 100-yard, one-touchdown rushing performance in a thrilling 28-27 win over Sunnyside. Eafon should lift the Chargers in the season opener. Call it 30-17.

Desert View (1-1) at SUNNYSIDE (1-0)

What to expect: This matchup could be the closest, most physical grudge match on the Friday night slate. Sunnyside has star quarterback Dieon Conde, who is entering third year as a starter. In the 2020 season opener against Flowing Wells, Conde completed 20 of 26 passes for 286 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Desert View, meanwhile, return its rushing combo of Serge Gboweiah and Carlos Alvarez, both of whom combined for 2,412 yards as sophomores in 2019. If Desert View can collapse the pocket and make Conde uncomfortable enough to throw an interception or a series of incomplete passes, then the Jaguars could win. But we expect Conde — and the Blue Devils — to be at the top of his game. Call it 38-35.