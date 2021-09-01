This weekend's high school football locations, matchups — and winning picks

This week marks the start of the 2021 football season for most high schools across Arizona.
While a handful of Southern Arizona programs kicked off their seasons during Week Zero, nearly every team will be in action. Flowing Wells and Amphi will battle Thursday night at 7 p.m., with the rest of the games scheduled for Friday.
The Star’s game of the week is a showdown between Salpointe Catholic and Canyon del Oro, two teams boasting have Division I-level talent.
The Star’s Justin Spears breaks down — and predicts — each Tucson-area matchup this week, with predicted winners in ALL CAPS and last season’s record in parentheses. All games start at 7 p.m.
Flowing Wells (1-2) at AMPHITHEATER (4-0) (Thursday)
Location: 125 W. Yavapai Road
What to expect: Before the 2020 season was cut short for coronavirus concerns, Amphi was on its way to a breakout season under coach Jorge Mendivil. The Panthers are led by two-way star Kiko Trejo, who rushed for 479 yards and six touchdowns in four games last season. Trejo’s best game in green and black came against Flowing Wells last season, and he rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns in Amphi’s 28-17 win over the Caballeros. Expect Trejo to run wild again as Amphi outlasts the Caballeros, 34-21.
Sierra Vista Buena (2-2) at PHOENIX BARRY GOLDWATER (2-4)
Location: 2820 W Rose Garden Lane, Phoenix
What to expect: Buena wide receiver Keyon Taylor is one of the top prospects in Southern Arizona, but the Colts lost Tory Walters, their top rusher, and quarterback Austin Grimm. Rebuilding Buena will keep it close before falling on the road. Call it 23-14.
CHOLLA (1-1) at Rincon/University (0-2)
Location: 421 N. Arcadia Blvd.
What to expect: One of the best kept secrets in town is Cholla standout Malachi Eafon. The son of former Arizona Wildcats running back Kelvin Eafon left his stamp on the truncated 2020 season with a 100-yard, one-touchdown rushing performance in a thrilling 28-27 win over Sunnyside. Eafon should lift the Chargers in the season opener. Call it 30-17.
Desert View (1-1) at SUNNYSIDE (1-0)
Location: 1725 E. Bilby Road
What to expect: This matchup could be the closest, most physical grudge match on the Friday night slate. Sunnyside has star quarterback Dieon Conde, who is entering third year as a starter. In the 2020 season opener against Flowing Wells, Conde completed 20 of 26 passes for 286 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Desert View, meanwhile, return its rushing combo of Serge Gboweiah and Carlos Alvarez, both of whom combined for 2,412 yards as sophomores in 2019. If Desert View can collapse the pocket and make Conde uncomfortable enough to throw an interception or a series of incomplete passes, then the Jaguars could win. But we expect Conde — and the Blue Devils — to be at the top of his game. Call it 38-35.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (1-1) at Marana (1-2)
Location: 12000 W. Emigh Road
What to expect: The Tigers might have found their best quarterback since Trenton Bourguet, the school’s all-time passing leader. Elijah Joplin averaged 143 yards in three games as a sophomore in 2020, and should be one of the top passers in Southern Arizona this season. Mountain View has a pesky defense that lost a bulk of its starters, but has 6-foot-4-inch, 250-pound Samuela Hala’ufia as a defensive lineman, and linebacker Reid Ryan. Tough call, but Mountain View edges Marana, 23-17.
Cienega (2-0) at PEORIA SUNRISE MOUNTAIN (10-2)
Location: 21200 N 83rd Ave., Peoria
What to expect: Here’s a list of standouts Cienega lost to graduation: linebacker Isaiah Webb, defensive lineman Hunter Schlagel, quarterback Ryan Swoger, leading rusher Gabe Levy, tight end Caleb Kidney and defensive back Trey Denetso. Cienega will open its season on Friday with a bunch of new players — and a new coach. Justin Argraves succeeds Pat Nugent. And what a way to kick off the new era than a game with one of the top teams in Arizona. Tough call, but Bobcats fall on the road. Call it 40-28.
GLENDALE IRONWOOD (7-4) at Ironwood Ridge (0-2)
Location: 2475 W. Naranja Drive
What to expect: Ironwood Ridge had a disappointing 2020 season, falling to Cienega and CDO, but James Hardy is hopeful to direct the program back to winning. Ironwood Ridge running back and return specialist Jordan Thomas should have an impressive outing, but expect the Phoenix-area Ironwood to come out on top. Call it 30-20.
Walden Grove (3-1) at PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN (8-2) at Mountain View HS
Location: 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.
What to expect: Walden Grove quarterback Jason Stevens is coming off a breakout season, passing for 809 yards and nine touchdowns in four games, while Duncan Hoover comes back as the Red Wolves’ top wide receiver. In Pusch Ridge Christian’s season-opening win over Benson, quarterback Ryan Fontaine went 15 for 18 for 250 yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target was sophomore Bubba Mustain, who caught five passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Two pass-happy offenses going toe-to-toe to start the season; are we sure this game isn’t televised on Pac-12 Networks? Expect the Lions to move to 2-0 with a statement win over a talented Walden Grove team. Call it 49-42.
SABINO (2-0) at Catalina Foothills (1-1)
Location: 4300 E. Sunrise Drive
What to expect: The Falcons begin the Daniel Sainz era against arguably the top team in Tucson. Sabino sophomore quarterback Cameron Hackworth made his first start under center last week and wasted no time displaying why he’s one of the top 2024 prospects in the area, completing 15 of 21 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a score in a 28-6 win over Chandler Arizona College Prep. Hackworth completed a pass to six different Sabercats last Friday. He’ll have a similar performance in a 42-14 win over Catalina Foothills on Friday.
Empire (0-1) at SAHUARITA (0-3)
Location: 350 W. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita
What to expect: One of these teams will experience a win for the first time since the 2019 season. And that team will be Sahuarita in a thriller. Call it 21-20.
SCOTTSDALE CORONADO (0-5) at Catalina (1-0)
Location: 3645 E. Pima St.
What to expect: The Trojans had a brutal start to their season and fell to Bisbee 46-0 last week. It’s tough to pick Catalina to win right now, but this week won’t be as tough. The Coronado Dons rally 13-0.
Santa Rita (0-2) at BENSON (9-1)
Location: 360 S. Patagonia St., Benson
What to expect: Both teams got off to sloppy starts to the season, but Benson faced a tough-nosed Pusch Ridge Christian team. Santa Rita still has ways to go in the Tom Joseph era. Call it 35-14.
TANQUE VERDE (3-0) at Willcox (3-3)
Location: 240 N. Bisbee Ave., Willcox
What to expect: In last week’s win over Laveen Heritage Academy, Tanque Verde running back Rory Maciulla rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns, and three different Hawks picked up sacks. Now Tanque Verde will have to play away from Tucson for the first time this season. Expect a fun bus ride back following a 40-28 win.
Canyon del Oro (3-1) at SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (7-1)
Location: 1545 E. Copper St.
What to expect: This is the game of the week for a reason: The Dorados return superstar lineman Sa’Kylee Woodard, who spent the offseason attending camps and building onto his 6-3, 290-pound frame. Salpointe Catholic boasts quarterback Treyson Bourguet, running back Anthony Wilhite and offensive linemen Lorenzo Mele and Luis Cordova. The Lancers also have 6-5, 225-pound sophomore edge rusher Elijah Rushing, who currently holds offers from the UA and Arizona State. CDO lost star running back Stevie Rocker, now at the UA, and quarterback Montana Neustadter, while the Lancers are down a receiver with Elijah Barclay transferring back to Southern California. The horsepower lost and gained favors Salpointe Catholic, but Friday's game should be one of the top contests in Tucson. Call it 35-24 Lancers.
