This weekend's high school football matchups, locations and predictions

Desert View (0-1) vs. SUNNYSIDE (1-0)

What to expect: Sunnyside quarterback Deion Conde struggled with accuracy as a freshman in 2019, throwing for 1,604 yards, 13 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Accuracy was Conde’s strong suit in the Blue Devils’ 49-17 season-opening win over Flowing Wells, as he completed 20 of 26 passes for 206 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Conde’s top two targets last Friday: Tre’Von Armstrong, who hauled in four catches for 100 yards, and Dominic Murrieta, who had 99 yards and three touchdowns on six catches. Conde also received a helping hand from junior running back Michael Delgado, who put up 119 rushing yards. Sunnyside’s offense looked to be in midseason form against the Caballeros last week. This week, the Blue Devils face a Desert View team that lost to Canyon del Oro 21-20 last Friday. Desert View’s offensive firepower comes from running backs Serge Gboweiah and Carlos Alvarez. The Jaguars won last season’s contest 20-6, but the Sunnyside relied on inexperienced underclassmen. And in a rivalry game, anything goes. This contest will go down to the wire, but we like the Blue Devils squeezing out a win in the “Duel in the District.” Call it 35-33.