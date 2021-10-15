This week's high school football matchups, locations and predictions (updated)

Another week of the high school football season is here, and this might be the most notable one yet.

The Star’s game of the week is a showdown between Salpointe Catholic and undefeated Desert View The Star’s Justin Spears previews and predicts every game around Southern Arizona; predicted winners are in ALL CAPS and every game is set to kick off at 7 p.m, unless otherwide noted

Thursday’s game

MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW 37, Mica Mountain 7

Friday’s games

Mesa Skyline (0-5) at TUCSON HIGH (2-3)

Location: 400 N. Second Ave.

What to expect: The Badgers have found their mojo, winning the last two games — including a 26-point road win over Mesa Westwood. Now Tucson High returns home to face a winless Mesa Skyline team desperate for its first win of the season. Momentum favors the Badgers in this one. Call it 24-10.

SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (3-2) at Desert View (5-0)

Location: 4101 E. Valencia Road