This week's high school football matchups, locations and predictions

What to expect: The Badgers have found their mojo, winning the last two games — including a 26-point road win over Mesa Westwood. Now Tucson High returns home to face a winless Mesa Skyline team desperate for its first win of the season. Momentum favors the Badgers in this one. Call it 24-10.

SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (3-2) at Desert View (5-0)

Location: 4101 E. Valencia Road

What to expect: Salpointe Catholic was likely knocked out of the Open Division playoff hunt after falling to Phoenix Pinnacle in a grind-it-out 28-21 contest. Now the Lancers turn their focus to win the Class 5A Southern Region, and Friday night’s game could determine who wins the division. Desert View’s standout rushing attack of Serge Gboweiah and Carlos Alvarez is arguably the best 1-2 punch in Southern Arizona. The Jaguars will be well-prepared for this game. But close games boils down to quarterback play, and Salpointe Catholic’s Treyson Bourguet rises to the challenge when it matters. Close call, but Salpointe Catholic wins 35-28.

MOUNTAIN VIEW (1-4) at Flowing Wells (3-3)

Location: 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road