This week's high school football matchups, locations and predictions

Another week of the high school football season is here, which means another round of game-by-game breakdowns.
The Star’s game of the week is a Class 3A big cat showdown between the Pusch Ridge Christian Lions and the Sabino Sabercats, but that’s not the only notable contest around town Friday night.
The Star’s Justin Spears previews and predicts every game this week, with the winners in ALL CAPS. All games begin at 7 p.m.
Thursday’s game
Nogales (2-2) at DESERT VIEW (4-0)
Location: 4101 E. Valencia Road
What to expect: One of the top rushing attacks in Southern Arizona was on display in the Star’s game of the week last Friday, when Desert View smothered the then-unbeaten Marana Tigers 46-28 on the road. Senior running back Serge Gboweiah rushed for 315 yards and three touchdowns in the win, while his backfield counterpart Carlos Alvarez had 149 yards and two touchdowns. The Jaguars are rolling right now; expect them to beat Nogales on Thursday night. Call it 49-14.
Friday's games
Tucson High (1-3) at MESA WESTWOOD (2-3)
Location: 945 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa
What to expect: Tucson High earned its first win of the season — and the Richard Sanchez era — with a 42-6 rout of Rincon/University last Friday. Badgers know the experience of a win, but they’re facing a team fresh off a statement win at home. Call it 28-20.
CASA GRANDE (5-0) at Sierra Vista Buena (1-3)
Location: 5225 Buena School Blvd., Sierra Vista
What to expect: Casa Grande quarterback Angel Flores is one of the most electric playmakers in the state. He’s thrown for 717 yards and 10 touchdowns through the first half of the season. Buena has lost three straight games to Cienega, Sunnyside and Phoenix Mountain Pointe. Make it four after Friday. Call it 45-13.
FLOWING WELLS (2-3) at Rincon/University (1-3)
Location: 421 N. Arcadia Blvd.
What to expect: After getting housed 56-7 by Marana, Flowing Wells responded with a shutout victory over Nogales last Friday. Look for the Caballeros to win back-to-back games for the first time this season with a 31-23 win over the Rangers.
CIENEGA (1-3) at Mountain View (1-3)
Location: 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.
What to expect: Not all 1-3 teams are created equal. For both Cienega and Mountain View, their rocky start is a reflection of their schedule. The Bobcats have losses to Peoria Sunrise Mountain, Salpointe Catholic and most recently Gilbert Campo Verde. Mountain View has losses against a tough Marana team, Goodyear Millennium and Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep. Mountain View’s defense coughed up 377 rushing yards last week. If Cienega can effectively run behind leading rusher Ritchie McCormack, the Bobcats should escape with a win. Call it 24-20.
Phoenix Pinnacle (1-3) at SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (3-1)
Location: 1545 E. Copper St.
What to expect: Salpointe Catholic was humbled by Phoenix-area rival Scottsdale Saguaro last Friday, 49-21. Fortunately for the Lancers, Phoenix Pinnacle is off to a 1-3 start, falling to Chandler, Gilbert Highland and Scottsdale Horizon. Friday night marks another challenge for Salpointe Catholic. Expect the Lancers to in a close one, 27-24.
Peoria (1-3) at CANYON DEL ORO (2-3)
Location: 25 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley
What to expect: The Dorados have won two straight. Expect them to pull to 3-3 on the season with a 30-20 win over the visitors from the Valley.
SAHUARO (0-3) at Catalina Foothills (1-4)
Location: 4300 E. Sunrise Drive
What to expect: Give credit to Sahuaro, which scrapped and battled in a 34-22 loss to east-side rival Sabino last week. Sahuaro junior Neo Watson rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, but showed that he could be Sahuaro’s next top running back. Another solid performance from Watson and the Cougars this week will be enough for a win. Call it 21-20.
Phoenix Greenway (3-1) at WALDEN GROVE (2-3)
Location: 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road, Sahuarita
What to expect: The Red Wolves return home following a 63-35 loss to Glendale Deer Valley on the road. Walden Grove quarterback Jason Stevens threw two interceptions against Deer Valley; expect him to learn from his mistakes and lead Walden Grove to an upset special. Call it 35-30.
Pusch Ridge Christian (5-1) at SABINO (4-2)
Location: 5000 N. Bowes Road
What to expect: Prepare for an offensive duel on Friday night. Pusch Ridge Christian quarterback Ryan Fontaine has 1,093 yards, 13 touchdowns and just one interception this season, with four receivers averaging more than 10 yards per catch with a minimum of 10 receptions. Sabino? The Sabercats have sophomore star Cameron Hackworth, a dual-threat star who leads Sabino in rushing — and Southern Arizona — with 1,313 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. This game has the makings of a classic, but we’ll side with the home team this time. Call it 42-38.
AMPHI (3-1) at Casa Grande Vista Grande (2-2)
Location: 1556 N. Arizola Road, Casa Grande
What to expect: The Panthers are the real deal, and they showed that with a gutty 21-20 win over Tempe Marcos de Niza last week. Amphi two-way star Kiko Trejo rushed for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the win, bringing his season total to 691 yards on 66 yards.
MICA MOUNTAIN (1-0) at Douglas (1-2)
Location: 1500 15th Street, Douglas
What to expect: Mica Mountain won its first-ever varsity football game two weeks ago. Now, the Thunderbolts will hit the road for the first time as a program. Mica Mountain running back Kaspen Kolbert, a transfer from Kentucky, rushed for 158 yards in the debut. Expect him to run wild and give Mica Mountain another win for this season. Call it 21-7.
Empire (2-3) at PHOENIX SIERRA LINDA (3-2)
Location: 3434 S. 67th Ave., Phoenix
What to expect: Empire had just 35 yards of total offense against Thatcher last week. The Ravens' offense won’t be that abysmal again, but it won’t be enough for a win. Call it 30-16.
ELOY SANTA CRUZ (2-4) at Catalina (1-5)
Location: 3645 E. Pima St.
What to expect: The Trojans haven’t scored a point since Sept. 3. That will this week, but in a 42-7 loss to the Dust Devil.
Tanque Verde (4-2) at MARICOPA SEQUOIA PATHWAY (4-2)
Location: 19265 N Porter Rd, Maricopa
What to expect: Tanque Verde’s offense received a shot in the arm when offensive tackle Jack Endean, who was named one of the Star’s top players for 2021, returned after sitting out the first half of the season due to Arizona Interscholastic Association transfer rules. The Hawks have won three straight games, but we think they’ll trip up against a tough team. Call it 20-14.
SAFFORD (5-1) at Pueblo (2-2)
Location: 3500 S. 12th Ave.
What to expect: Safford is coming off a three-touchdown loss to Chandler Valley Christian, but is still considered one of the top teams in its division. Expect the Bulldogs to take care of business on the road. Call it 49-17.
