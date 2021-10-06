This week's high school football matchups, locations and predictions

SAHUARO (0-3) at Catalina Foothills (1-4)

Location: 4300 E. Sunrise Drive

What to expect: Give credit to Sahuaro, which scrapped and battled in a 34-22 loss to east-side rival Sabino last week. Sahuaro junior Neo Watson rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, but showed that he could be Sahuaro’s next top running back. Another solid performance from Watson and the Cougars this week will be enough for a win. Call it 21-20.

Phoenix Greenway (3-1) at WALDEN GROVE (2-3)

Location: 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road, Sahuarita

What to expect: The Red Wolves return home following a 63-35 loss to Glendale Deer Valley on the road. Walden Grove quarterback Jason Stevens threw two interceptions against Deer Valley; expect him to learn from his mistakes and lead Walden Grove to an upset special. Call it 35-30.

Pusch Ridge Christian (5-1) at SABINO (4-2)

Location: 5000 N. Bowes Road