This week's high school football matchups, locations — and predictions

Many Southern Arizona teams will continue their push for the playoffs this week. Others, meanwhile, will jump right into the postseason.
Pusch Ridge Christian will host Thatcher in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs, while Sabino will travel to Show Low in a battle between the Nos. 9 and 8 seeds.
This week’s slate also features a number of games with regional championships on the line. The Star’s Justin Spears previews and predicts each contest around town. Kickoff times for each game are at 7 p.m. and predicted winners are in ALL CAPS.
Thursday’s game
Tucson High (1-7) at MESA DOBSON (2-5)
Location: 1501 W. Guadalupe Road, Mesa
What to expect: Tucson High is currently rebuilding under first-year head coach Richard Sanchez. The Badgers have sputtered over the last two games, losing by a combined score of 104-3. Unfortunately for Tucson High, beginning the season with a stockpile of home games means the Badgers are on the road for the remainder of this season. Expect the Badgers to fall. Call it 30-20.
Friday’s games
Cholla (1-6) at FLOWING WELLS (3-6)
Location: 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road
What to expect: Friday might mark the final chance for the Caballeros to pick up a victory before season’s end; Flowing Wells plays Salpointe Catholic next week. After a four-week hiatus, Cholla fell 63-7 to Mountain View last Friday, and the Chargers have lost six straight games since their season-opening win over Rincon/University. Flowing Wells picks up its fourth win of the season Friday night. Call it 24-7.
Sierra Vista Buena (3-5) at DESERT VIEW (7-1)
Location: 4101 E. Valencia Road
What to expect: Desert View hit the reset button after losing to Salpointe Catholic, and have since won back-to-back games — including a 48-7 win over Flowing Wells. Desert View erupted for 41 points in the second quarter, with running back Serge Gboweiah scoring four touchdowns. Gboweiah and the Jaguars run wild again this week. Call it 45-14.
Mountain View (3-5) at SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (6-2)
Location: 1545 E. Copper St.
What to expect: Ever since suffering back-to-back losses to Phoenix-area powers Scottsdale Saguaro and Phoenix Pinnacle, which knocked Salpointe Catholic from Open Division playoff contention, the Lancers have allowed just 12 points over the last three games while averaging 49.7 points. Friday night provides an opportunity for Salpointe Catholic to claim the Class 5A Southern Region title. And considering the Lancers haven’t lost to a Tucson-area opponent since Sept. 28, 2017, it'll happen. Call it 49-14.
Rincon/University (1-7) at SUNNYSIDE (4-4)
Location: 1725 E. Bilby Road
What to expect: Sunnyside’s promising start to the season has stalled after the Blue Devils are riding a three-game losing streak. Most recently, Sunnyside was blanked 34-0 by Cienega, and quarterback Deion Conde tossed two interceptions and went 16-for-36 passing for 112 yards. This week should be a get-right week for Conde and Sunnyside’s offense. Call it 56-13.
CIENEGA (5-3) at Marana (7-1)
Location: 12000 W. Emigh Road
What to expect: The biggest challenge for Cienega? Keeping Marana’s high-powered offense at bay — and doing it for 48 minutes. In October, Marana trailed Sunnyside by three touchdowns with just over six minutes remaining and the Tigers rallied to win 36-35. The Tigers have hit fifth gear recently, outscoring their last two opponents 125-0. Cienega, on the other hand, has shut out its last two opponents 90-0. This game has the makings of an instant classic. We like the Bobcats to squeak one out on the road in a game that will determine the Class 5A Sonoran Region title. Call it 35-34.
Nogales (3-5) at IRONWOOD RIDGE (4-4)
Location: 2475 W. Naranja Drive
What to expect: In Ironwood Ridge’s 63-0 win over Rincon/University last week, the Nighthawks accounted for 415 rushing yards and eight touchdowns — including a 195-yard, three-score performance from Jordan Thomas. Expect a similar — but more mild — performance against a tough Nogales team. Call it 42-7.
Sahuaro (1-6) at WALDEN GROVE (2-6)
Location: 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road, Sahuarita
What to expect: Sahuaro picked up its first win of the season last week with a 21-20 nail-biter against Pueblo. Walden Grove has played a brutal schedule with games against undefeated Casa Grande, Canyon del Oro, Phoenix Greenway and San Diego's Granite Hills. It’s senior night in Sahuarita, so we’ll pick the home team. Call it 35-24.
Amphi (4-3) at MICA MOUNTAIN (2-2)
Location: 10800 E. Valencia Road
What to expect: The Mica Mountain Thunderbolts have six games scheduled in their first-ever season. They can qualify for the Class 4A playoffs by beating Amphi and Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain. Amphi running back Kiko Trejo has emerged as arguably the top running back in Southern Arizona, posting 810 yards and 12 touchdowns. If the Thunderbolts can contain him, they’ll move one step closer to the playoffs. And they will. Call it 24-20.
CATALINA FOOTHILLS (4-4) at Empire (5-4)
Location: 10701 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail
What to expect: This game should be considered one of the most competitive matchups in town Friday night, and the winner could move one step closer to the playoffs. If Catalina Foothills wins this week, the Falcons have a favorable matchup against Douglas to end the regular season. Catalina Foothills running back Yasuo Bean has 1,125 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this year. If he gets active, Catalina Foothills should steal a road win. Call it 28-21.
Rio Rico (0-6) at DOUGLAS (1-6)
Location: 1500 15th St., Douglas
What to expect: The last time these two teams faced each other was just over two years ago, with Rio Rico routing Douglas 48-13. That won’t happen this year. For the first time since the season opener, the Bulldogs are winning a game. Call it 20-7.
Pueblo (3-5) at CASA GRANDE (9-0)
Location: 2730 N. Trekell Road, Casa Grande
What to expect: Casa Grande is one win away from making the Open Division playoffs, so don’t expect the Cougars to overlook Pueblo. Casa Grande quarterback Angel Flores is worth the price of admission alone, so expect him to put on an offensive show. Call it 56-7.
Class 3A playoffs, first round
No. 9 SABINO (7-2) at No. 8 Show Low (8-2)
Location: 1201 N. Cougar Lane, Show Low
What to expect: The Sabercats will have to hit the road — and win — if they hope to win a state title. Sabino quarterback Cameron Hackworth has been a gem under center, and leads Southern Arizona in passing with 1,840 yards and 22 touchdowns along with 646 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground. Sabino’s playmaker will have to be at his best if the Sabercats want to advance to a second-round matchup, likely against top-seeded Gilbert American Leadership. Call it 30-20.
No. 10 Thatcher (7-3) at No. 7 PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN (8-2)
Location: 9500 N. Oracle Road
What to expect: Both teams met two weeks ago, with Pusch Ridge Christian cruising past the Eagles 41-14. Pusch Ridge quarterback Ryan Fontaine completed 16 of 17 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown; he also rushed for 121 yards and four touchdowns. Tyler Mustain also registered 16 tackles for the Lions against Thatcher. History will repeat itself Friday night. Call it 38-21.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports