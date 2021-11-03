This week's high school football matchups, locations — and predictions

Rincon/University (1-7) at SUNNYSIDE (4-4)

What to expect: Sunnyside’s promising start to the season has stalled after the Blue Devils are riding a three-game losing streak. Most recently, Sunnyside was blanked 34-0 by Cienega, and quarterback Deion Conde tossed two interceptions and went 16-for-36 passing for 112 yards. This week should be a get-right week for Conde and Sunnyside’s offense. Call it 56-13.

CIENEGA (5-3) at Marana (7-1)

What to expect: The biggest challenge for Cienega? Keeping Marana’s high-powered offense at bay — and doing it for 48 minutes. In October, Marana trailed Sunnyside by three touchdowns with just over six minutes remaining and the Tigers rallied to win 36-35. The Tigers have hit fifth gear recently, outscoring their last two opponents 125-0. Cienega, on the other hand, has shut out its last two opponents 90-0. This game has the makings of an instant classic. We like the Bobcats to squeak one out on the road in a game that will determine the Class 5A Sonoran Region title. Call it 35-34.