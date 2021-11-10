This week's high school football matchups, locations and predictions

Location: 4300 E. Sunrise Drive

What to expect: The Falcons have won four straight behind the efforts from star running back Yasuo Bean, who rushed 24 times for 253 yards and three touchdowns last week. Expect Bean to have another field day on Senior Night. Call it 38-17.

Mica Mountain (3-2) at PRESCOTT VALLEY BRADSHAW MOUNTAIN (6-3)

Location: 6000 E. Long Look Dr., Prescott Valley

What to expect: If Mica Mountain wins, the Thunderbolts can qualify for the 4A playoffs in their first varsity season. Freshman running back Josiah Thornwell rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on just six carries in last week’s win over Amphi. Both teams are desperate for a win, but we’ll side with the home team in this one, 35-30.

No. 9 Sabino (8-2) at No. 1 AMERICAN LEADERSHIP ACADEMY — GILBERT NORTH (10-1)

Location: 1070 S. Higley Road, Gilbert

What to expect: Sabino fell to the Eagles 33-21 in September despite a solid effort from sophomore quarterback Cameron Hackworth, who completed 18 of 22 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns while running for 138 yards. However, AIA sacked Hackworth six times during that contest and bottled up the Sabercats to 72 rushing yards excluding Hackworth’s 138. Sabino’s offense is rolling, but the Sabercats have a daunting task on the road to keep their season alive. Tough call, but the home team pulls it out, 34-28.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.