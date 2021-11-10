This week's high school football matchups, locations and predictions

The regular season is wrapping up, and several big-school programs across Southern Arizona are hoping to enter the playoffs with a higher seed.
A win to end the regular season should do the trick. But there are other teams hoping this week’s results will help their case to qualify for the postseason overall.
While Class 4A, 5A and 6A programs finish their regular seasons, the ninth-seeded Sabino Sabercats are entering the second round of the 3A playoffs.
Whether it’s a single playoff game or the final game of the regular season, the Star’s Justin Spears breaks down each matchup across town this week. Predicted winners are in ALL CAPS and each game is slated to kick off at 7 p.m.
Thursday’s game
Tucson High (1-8) at TEMPE CORONA DEL SOL (4-5)
Location: 1001 E. Knox Road, Tempe
What to expect: Tucson coaching icon Richard Sanchez’s first season with the Badgers has been a rough one, but Tucson High can end its season on a positive note and earn a second win. However, we think Tempe Corona del Sol is jsut too good, and will win 42-20.
Friday’s games
MOUNTAIN VIEW (3-6) at Sierra Vista Buena (3-6)
Location: 5225 Buena School Blvd., Sierra Vista
What to expect: Mountain View scored back-to-back touchdowns to begin the second half against Salpointe Catholic last week, but the Mountain Lions were outlasted by the Lancers, 38-14. Mountain View’s quarterback-receiver connection of Will Howell and Dillon Arvayo should be the difference-maker on Friday. Neither team will qualify for the playoffs, but this should be one of the top contests in Southern Arizona. Mountain View wins, 31-13.
DESERT VIEW (8-1) at Cholla (1-7)
Location: 2001 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
What to expect: Desert View has eight wins for the first time since 2016, and if the Jaguars win Friday, it’ll be the best season of the Robert Bonillas era. One of Southern Arizona’s top rushing attacks will be at its best on Friday. The Jaguars win 49-7.
SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (7-2) at Flowing Wells (4-6)
Location: 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road
What to expect: Good news: Flowing Wells will play at home for the first time this season after spending most of the year at Tucson High. Bad news: Flowing Wells is playing its first game on the renovated field against possibly the best team in Southern Arizona. Expect Salpointe to put a bow on its regular season with a 56-14 win.
Rincon/University (1-7) at CIENEGA (6-3)
Location: 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail
What to expect: Since starting the season 1-3, Cienega has won five straight — including a 42-14 victory over Marana and shutouts of both Nogales and Sunnyside. Last week against Marana, Cienega’s rushing duo of Ritchie McCormack and Edgar Garcia combined for 211 of the Bobcats’ 252 yards on the ground. Bobcats prepare for the playoffs with a 56-14 victory Friday.
Ironwood Ridge (5-4) at MARANA (7-2)
Location: 12000 W. Emigh Road
What to expect: Cienega might’ve given Ironwood Ridge the blueprint to beat Marana this season: Take away the Tigers’ rushing attack and pressure quarterback Elijah Joplin all game long. Cienega sacked Joplin six times and forced him to throw three interceptions, while Marana rushed for 33 yards. Marana was humbled by Cienega after out-scoring its last two opponents 125-0. Tigers have a get-right game just before the playoffs, 48-21.
SUNNYSIDE (4-4) at Nogales (3-6)
Location: 1950 Apache Blvd., Nogales
What to expect: Sunnyside is on a three-game losing skid after a promising 4-1 start, with the only loss being a 29-21 setback to rival Desert View. We like the Blue Devils to snap out of their funk this week. Call it 30-14.
CANYON DEL ORO (5-4) at Sahuaro (1-7)
Location: 545 N. Camino Seco
What to expect: Once upon a time, the postseason seemed out of the real of possibility for CDO. Now the Dorados are in position to qualify for the state tournament for the first time in two seasons. Expect CDO to win on Friday, then await its postseason fate.
Pueblo (3-5) at WALDEN GROVE (3-6)
Location: 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road, Sahuarita
What to expect: Walden Grove sophomore quarterback Gabriel Smith gives the Red Wolves a bright future, especially after going 15 for 19 for 283 yards and four touchdowns last week. His top pass-catcher was Caleb Lyden, who finished with four catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Pueblo will keep Friday's game competitive, but Walden Grove will be overwhelming in the passing game in a 38-28 win.
AMPHI (4-4) at Rio Rico (0-7)
Location: 590 N. Camino Galindo, Rio Rico
What to expect: Amphi has lost three straight games, including a 32-point hammering by Mica Mountain. The stretch won't reach four when Amphi beats a winless Rio Rico team 45-7.
Douglas (2-6) at CATALINA FOOTHILLS (5-4)
Location: 4300 E. Sunrise Drive
What to expect: The Falcons have won four straight behind the efforts from star running back Yasuo Bean, who rushed 24 times for 253 yards and three touchdowns last week. Expect Bean to have another field day on Senior Night. Call it 38-17.
Mica Mountain (3-2) at PRESCOTT VALLEY BRADSHAW MOUNTAIN (6-3)
Location: 6000 E. Long Look Dr., Prescott Valley
What to expect: If Mica Mountain wins, the Thunderbolts can qualify for the 4A playoffs in their first varsity season. Freshman running back Josiah Thornwell rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on just six carries in last week’s win over Amphi. Both teams are desperate for a win, but we’ll side with the home team in this one, 35-30.
No. 9 Sabino (8-2) at No. 1 AMERICAN LEADERSHIP ACADEMY — GILBERT NORTH (10-1)
Location: 1070 S. Higley Road, Gilbert
What to expect: Sabino fell to the Eagles 33-21 in September despite a solid effort from sophomore quarterback Cameron Hackworth, who completed 18 of 22 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns while running for 138 yards. However, AIA sacked Hackworth six times during that contest and bottled up the Sabercats to 72 rushing yards excluding Hackworth’s 138. Sabino’s offense is rolling, but the Sabercats have a daunting task on the road to keep their season alive. Tough call, but the home team pulls it out, 34-28.
