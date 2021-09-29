This week's high school football matchups, locations — and predictions

PHOENIX MOUNTAIN POINTE (2-2) at Sierra Vista Buena (1-2)

SUNNYSIDE (3-1) at Cholla (1-3)

What to expect: Since losing to south-side rival Desert View in gut-wrenching fashion, Sunnyside has won three games in a row. In last week’s win over Sierra Vista Buena, Sunnyside quarterback Deion Conde completed 14 of 19 passes for 191 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Brock McDaniel tacked on 153 yards on the ground. The Blue Devils have one of the best all-around offenses in Southern Arizona, and it’ll be on display once again Friday night. Call it 35-21.

Desert View (3-0) at MARANA (4-0)

What to expect: The bad news: One of these teams will receive its first loss of the season. The good news: Someone is walking away with an unscathed record and will inch closer to an undefeated regular season record. Desert View’s running back tandem of Serge Gboweiah and Carlos Alvarez has produced 341 of the Jaguars’ 410 rushing yards through three games. As for Marana? The Tigers have outscored their last three opponents 165-14 and have only given up 26 points through four games. Junior quarterback Elijah Joplin is Southern Arizona’s second-leading passer with 1,021 yards and 10 touchdowns, which ranks 11th in the state. Expect Joplin and the Tigers to roll this Friday, beating a tough Desert View team 38-17.