This week's high school football matchups, locations and projections

As the high school football season continues to navigate through the pandemic, it’s become a habit for games to get canceled — whether it’s for COVID-19 reasons or because of a lack of players.

This week is no different: Salpointe Catholic’s game against Cholla was canceled, so the Lancers have scheduled the Mica Mountain Thunderbolts, now in their first-ever varsity season, to play a rare Thursday night game.

The Star’s game of the week is Sunnyside visiting Ironwood Ridge. Justin Spears previews and predicts how each contest will fare this week. Kickoff times are slated for 7 p.m. and predicted winners are in ALL CAPS.

Thursday’s game

SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (4-2) at Mica Mountain (2-1)

Location: 10800 E. Valencia Road