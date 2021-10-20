This week's high school football matchups, locations and projections

As the high school football season continues to navigate through the pandemic, it’s become a habit for games to get canceled — whether it’s for COVID-19 reasons or because of a lack of players.
This week is no different: Salpointe Catholic’s game against Cholla was canceled, so the Lancers have scheduled the Mica Mountain Thunderbolts, now in their first-ever varsity season, to play a rare Thursday night game.
The Star’s game of the week is Sunnyside visiting Ironwood Ridge. Justin Spears previews and predicts how each contest will fare this week. Kickoff times are slated for 7 p.m. and predicted winners are in ALL CAPS.
Thursday’s game
SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (4-2) at Mica Mountain (2-1)
Location: 10800 E. Valencia Road
What to expect: After Cholla canceled its game against Salpointe Catholic, the Lancers swiftly scheduled Mica Mountain, which is currently navigating its inaugural varsity season. The Thunderbolts were routed 37-7 by Mesa Mountain View last Friday, and another daunting task is in front of them with Salpointe Catholic, which blasted then-undefeated Desert View 48-0. Salpointe Catholic senior running back Anthony Wilhite accounted for five touchdowns last week’s win. Expect another impressive win for the Lancers on Thursday, when they beat Mica Mountain 42-14.
Friday’s games
LAVEEN CESAR CHAVEZ (4-2) at Tucson High (1-5)
Location: 400 N. Second Ave.
What to expect: The Badgers haven’t beaten a non-Tucson opponent in Richard Sanchez’s first season at the helm, and now Tucson High turns to a Laveen Cesar Chavez team that pulled off a huge 24-14 win over Maricopa. We like Chavez to win a close one, 34-20.
Flowing Wells (3-4) at SIERRA VISTA BUENA (1-4)
Location: 5225 Buena School Blvd., Sierra Vista
What to expect: After outscoring its last two opponents 73-0, Flowing Wells tripped up with a 46-7 loss to Mountain View Saturday night. Don’t let Buena’s record fool you: The Colts’ losses have come against Cienega, Phoenix Mountain Pointe, Casa Grande and Sunnyside. Colts end their four-game losing streak, 17-6.
DESERT VIEW (5-1) at Mountain View (2-4)
Location: 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.
What to expect: Desert View was humbled by Salpointe Catholic last week. The Jaguars’ 1-2 punch in the backfield, running backs Serge Gboweiah and Carlos Alvarez, were limited to 82 yards combined. The Jaguars were also held to 188 total yards of total offense, while Salpointe Catholic had 452. Desert View’s running back tandem should return to being in sync this week, but the Jaguars’ toughest challenge is stopping Mountain View’s passing attack headlined by quarterback Will Howell, who threw for 208 yards and four touchdowns last week. Close call, but Desert View should bounce back. Call it 35-34.
Sahuarita (1-6) at FLORENCE (3-5)
Location: 1000 S. Main St., Florence
What to expect: Sahuarita is in the middle of a rebuilding season. Luckily for the Mustangs, Friday is their last road game of the year. Call it 28-17 in favor of the home team.
Nogales (3-3) at CIENEGA (3-3)
Location: 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail
What to expect: Cienega quarterback Brayden Cherry passed for 210 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 31-21 win over Ironwood Ridge; running back Ritchie McCormack ran for a career-high 123 yards and two touchdowns. Expect the Cherry-McCormack duo — and the rest of Cienega’s offense — to be even better this week. Call it 49-10.
SUNNYSIDE (4-2) at Ironwood Ridge (2-4)
Location: 2475 W. Naranja Drive
What to expect: You’d be hard-pressed to find another team that wants to move on from last week than Sunnyside. The Blue Devils blew a three-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter and lost to Marana last Friday, 36-35. Despite 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Nycholas McDaniel, the Blue Devils were unable to hold off the Tigers and fell in disappointing fashion. That won’t happen again. Call it 42-35.
MARANA (5-1) at Rincon/University (1-5)
Location: 421 N. Arcadia Blvd.
What to expect: The dramatic win over Sunnyside was secured when Marana quarterback Elijah Joplin crossed the goal line for a two-point conversion in the final seconds. Joplin finished 34 for 50 for 398 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in the win. This week, does Joplin go for over 400? It’s likely. Call it 49-7.
CANYON DEL ORO (4-3) at Pueblo (3-3)
Location: 3500 S. 12th Ave.
What to expect: After starting 0-3, CDO has won four straight games. Sophomore running back Kayden Luke had 169 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 42-21 win over Walden Grove. The Dorados make it five in a row, with a 34-24 win over Pueblo.
BUCKEYE UNION (4-2) at Sahuaro (0-5)
Location: 545 N. Camino Seco
What to expect: Sahuaro won’t go winless this season, but the Cougars won’t pick up their first win this Friday — especially after Buckeye Union running back Vili Tongotea rushed for 311 yards and three touchdowns last week. Call it 48-21.
CASA GRANDE (7-0) at Walden Grove (2-5)
Location: 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road, Sahuarita
What to expect: Casa Grande is in position to qualify for the Open Division playoffs after an undefeated start. Casa Grande has outscored its opponents 262-49 this season. Walden Grove keeps it close, but the Cougars outlast the Red Wolves 45-31.
AMPHI (4-1) at Catalina Foothills (2-4)
Location: 4300 E. Sunrise Drive
What to expect: Amphi running back Kiko Trejo is closing in on 1,000 yards (758) on the season. Expect Trejo to run wild this week and the Panthers to scrape by Catalina Foothills, 28-21.
EMPIRE (3-4) at Douglas (1-4)
Location: 1500 15th Street, Douglas
What to expect: The Ravens cruised by Rio Rico 37-0 last Friday, thanks to Miles Kinney going 8-for-13 passing yards, 172 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Empire should come back to Pima County with a win this week. Call it 24-14.
THATCHER (6-2) at Pusch Ridge Christian (6-2)
Location: 9500 N. Oracle Road
What to expect: Pusch Ridge Christian delivered a statement 38-14 victory over Safford last week, holding the Bulldogs to 117 yards of total offense. With a Thatcher team coming off a 35-point loss to Gilbert American Leadership Academy, the Eagles are on the hunt to show they’re in the conversation as one of the top Class 3A teams. Expect Thatcher to win in close fashion, 30-28.
Safford (6-2) at SABINO (5-2)
Location: 5000 N. Bowes Road
What to expect: Sabino sophomore quarterback Cameron Hackworth is now averaging 210.4 passing yards per game and leads the Sabercats in rushing with 521 yards. Friday night’s game could be a Class 3A postseason preview — advantage Sabino. Call it 34-20.
GOODYEAR TRIVIUM PREP (3-4) at Catalina (1-7)
Location: 3645 E. Pima St.
What to expect: Last week, Catalina scored points for the first time in over a month. The Trojans will have another tall task this week. Call it 48-0.
MARICOPA SEQUOIA PATHWAY (5-3) at Santa Rita (1-6)
Location: 3951 S. Pantano Road
What to expect: Santa Rita won its first game of the season last week. Expect the Eagles to return to losing this week. Call it 40-20.
Eloy Santa Cruz Valley (4-3) at TANQUE VERDE (4-4)
Location: 4201 N. Melpomene Way
What to expect: After taking the week off, Jay Dobyns’ team will beat the defending Class 2A state champions. Call it 23-20, TV.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports