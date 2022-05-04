 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Three Southern Arizona teams advance to Division II boys tennis semis; Tanque Verde, Sahuarita eliminated

Ironwood Ridge’s Jacob Goldman makes a return in his match against Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep’s Manoli Gianakakos in Wednesday’s Division II state quarterfinal match. I-Ridge won 5-4, advancing to Friday’s semifinal match against Goodyear Estrella Foothills at the Paseo Racquet Center in Phoenix.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Saturday’s Division II boys tennis semifinals will have a Southern Arizona feel.

Top-seeded Catalina Foothills, No. 4 Nogales and No. 10 Ironwood Ridge all won their tennis matches on Wednesday, setting up a Saturday showdown at Paseo Racquet Club in Phoenix. Sahuarita could have made it four, but third-seeded Goodyear Estrella Foothills beat the 11th-seeded Mustangs, 5-2.

Phoenix beat No. 10 ALA-Gilbert North 5-0, its seccond straight shutout victory of in a row. The Falcons will take on Nogales, which beat Tempe McClintock 5-4.

Ironwood Ridge beat Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep 5-4, setting up the match against Estrella Foothills.

The semifinals will take place Friday at 11 a.m. (Foothills-Nogales) and noon (I-Ridge-Estrella Foothills), with the final scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m.

In Division III, 11th-seeded Tanque Verde fell to No. 4 Scottsdale Prep, 5-4.

