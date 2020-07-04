Too tall for gymnastics, Christiana Williams found the pool to be a perfect replacement

Just a few years after she learned how to walk, Christiana Williams was tumbling her way through Tucson’s gymnastics circuit, completing aerials and walkovers with ease.

She spent eight years hitting the mats, balance beams and uneven bars before she could no longer ignore that which would eventually be her downfall in the sport: her height.

“At the time I quit, I was probably 5-6 and that was way too tall,” Williams, 18, said, adding that by 10 years old, she was already taller than all of her male coaches.

The thing that she loved the most eventually came to become the thing that also tormented her on the regular.

“Every day was like me fighting against the most basic form of my body to try to do the sport that I loved,” said Williams, who is now 5-11. “It got to the point that I realized this can’t be good mentally or physically.”

While it was tough leaving gymnastics behind, Williams did so with the knowledge that she was an athlete and would eventually find her sport.

With the odds stacked against her the last time around, Williams decided to embrace her stature and look for a sport where being tall would work to her benefit.

She tried volleyball for a year, but ...