Top-seeded Cabs, Lancers, Badgers all advance in high school playoffs (with Tuesday's scores)
Flowing Wells' girls basketball team shouts "Who's house? Our house!" following Tuesday night's win over Surprise Willow Canyon in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Three of Southern Arizona's top seeds advanced in the high school basketball and soccer playoffs, which began for many Tucson-area teams on Tuesday night.

Some cruised to easy victories. Others struggled to move on.

Salpointe Catholic, the top seed in the Class 4A boys basketball bracket, moved past Rio Rico with a 71-44 victory in Tuesday's first round. Julian Riesgo scored a team-high 18 points for the Lancers, who will host Glendale Cactus on Friday night in the 4A state quarterfinals.

Flowing Wells' top-seeded girls team had to sweat a little more. The Caballeros beat 16th-seeded Surprise Willow Canyon 54-48 to move on; they'll host Ironwood Ridge on Friday after the Nighthawks beat Laveen Betty Fairfax, 54-51. Navine Mallon led the Cabs with 22 points; Sydney Lomeli-Capen added 14.

And another top seed, Tucson High's boys soccer team, showed few signs of slowing down. The Badgers beat Scottsdale Chaparral 4-1, moving on to Saturday's Class 6A state semifinals. They'll take on 13th-seeded Chandler at 4 p.m. at Gilbert's Campo Verde High School.

Here's a look at the rest of Tuesday night's scores, and a peek ahead to Wednesday night's basketball and soccer schedules:

Tuesday's scores

Boys basketball

Class 4A state playoffs, first round: 

No. 1 Salpointe Catholic 71, No. 16 Rio Rico 44

Up next: Salpointe wll host Glendale Cactus on Friday at 7 p.m.

No. 8 Glendale Cactus 59, No. 9 Sahuaro 58

No. 2 Phoenix St. Mary’s 83, No. 15 Pueblo 43

Girls basketball

Class 5A state playoffs, first round

No. 1 Flowing Wells 54, No. 16 Surprise Willow Canyon 48

Up next: Flowing Wells will host Ironwood Ridge on Friday at 7 p.m.

No. 9 Ironwood Ridge 54, No. 8 Laveen Betty H. Fairfax 51

Up next: Ironwood Ridge will play at Flowing Wells on Friday at 7 p.m.

No. 4 Gilbert 40, No. 13 Sunnyside 34

No. 6 Waddell Canyon View 43, No. 11 Cienega 28

No. 10 Catalina Foothills 64, No. 7 Sierra Vista Buena 62

Up next: Foothills will play at Peoria Sunrise Mountain on Friday at 7 p.m.

Class 3A state playoffs, first round

No. 19 Tuba City 53, No. 14 Pusch Ridge Christian 35

No. 11 Sabino 66, No. 22 American Leadership Academy-Ironwood 31

Up next: Sabino will play at Whiteriver Alchesay on Friday at 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Class 6A state quarterfinals

No. 1 Tucson High 4, No. 9 Scottsdale Chaparral 1

Up next: Tucson High will play No. 13 Chandler at 4 p.m. Saturday at Gilbert Campo Verde High School.

Class 4A state quarterfinals

No. 2 Salpointe Catholic 2, No. 7 El Mirage Dysart 0

Up next: Salpointe Catholic will play No. 3 Bullhead City Mohave at 6 p.m. Saturday at Gilbert Williams Field High School.

Wednesday's games

Boys basketball

Class 5A state playoffs, first round

All games at 7 p.m.

No. 16 Waddell Canyon View at No. 1 Sierra Vista Buena

No. 10 Catalina Foothills at No. 7 Glendale Apollo

No. 15 Ironwood Ridge at No. 2 Gilbert

Class 3A state playoffs, second round

All games at 7 p.m.

No. 22 Sabino at No. 11 Mesa Eastmark

No. 23 Pusch Ridge Christian at No. 10 Snowflake

Girls basketball

Class 6A state playoffs, first round

All games at 7 p.m.

No. 13 Tucson High at No. 4 Chandler Hamilton

Class 4A state playoffs, first round

All games at 7 p.m.

No. 16 Rio Rico at No. 1 Glendale Deer Valley

No. 10 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at No. 7 Sahuaro

No. 15 Pueblo at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic

Girls soccer

Class 5A state quarterfinals

No. 13 Catalina Foothills at No. 12 Peoria Sunrise Mountain, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Goodyear Millennium at No. 3 Cienega, 6 p.m.

Class 4A state quarterfinals

No. 13 Sahuarita at No. 5 Scottsdale Saguaro, 6 p.m.

No. 14 Chandler Seton Catholic at No. 6 Walden Grove, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Salpointe Catholic at No. 2 Flagstaff, 3 p.m.

Class 3A state semifinals

No. 4 Sabino vs. No. 1 Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin at Glendale High School, 4:30 p.m.

