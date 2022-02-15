Top-seeded Cabs, Lancers, Badgers all advance in high school playoffs (with Tuesday's scores)

Three of Southern Arizona's top seeds advanced in the high school basketball and soccer playoffs, which began for many Tucson-area teams on Tuesday night.

Some cruised to easy victories. Others struggled to move on.

Salpointe Catholic, the top seed in the Class 4A boys basketball bracket, moved past Rio Rico with a 71-44 victory in Tuesday's first round. Julian Riesgo scored a team-high 18 points for the Lancers, who will host Glendale Cactus on Friday night in the 4A state quarterfinals.

Flowing Wells' top-seeded girls team had to sweat a little more. The Caballeros beat 16th-seeded Surprise Willow Canyon 54-48 to move on; they'll host Ironwood Ridge on Friday after the Nighthawks beat Laveen Betty Fairfax, 54-51. Navine Mallon led the Cabs with 22 points; Sydney Lomeli-Capen added 14.

And another top seed, Tucson High's boys soccer team, showed few signs of slowing down. The Badgers beat Scottsdale Chaparral 4-1, moving on to Saturday's Class 6A state semifinals. They'll take on 13th-seeded Chandler at 4 p.m. at Gilbert's Campo Verde High School.