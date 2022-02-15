Top-seeded Cabs, Lancers, Badgers all advance in high school playoffs (with Tuesday's scores)

Three of Southern Arizona's top seeds advanced in the high school basketball and soccer playoffs, which began for many Tucson-area teams on Tuesday night.
Some cruised to easy victories. Others struggled to move on.
Salpointe Catholic, the top seed in the Class 4A boys basketball bracket, moved past Rio Rico with a 71-44 victory in Tuesday's first round. Julian Riesgo scored a team-high 18 points for the Lancers, who will host Glendale Cactus on Friday night in the 4A state quarterfinals.
Flowing Wells' top-seeded girls team had to sweat a little more. The Caballeros beat 16th-seeded Surprise Willow Canyon 54-48 to move on; they'll host Ironwood Ridge on Friday after the Nighthawks beat Laveen Betty Fairfax, 54-51. Navine Mallon led the Cabs with 22 points; Sydney Lomeli-Capen added 14.
And another top seed, Tucson High's boys soccer team, showed few signs of slowing down. The Badgers beat Scottsdale Chaparral 4-1, moving on to Saturday's Class 6A state semifinals. They'll take on 13th-seeded Chandler at 4 p.m. at Gilbert's Campo Verde High School.
Here's a look at the rest of Tuesday night's scores, and a peek ahead to Wednesday night's basketball and soccer schedules:
Tuesday's scores
Boys basketball
Class 4A state playoffs, first round:
No. 1 Salpointe Catholic 71, No. 16 Rio Rico 44
No. 8 Glendale Cactus 59, No. 9 Sahuaro 58
No. 2 Phoenix St. Mary’s 83, No. 15 Pueblo 43
Girls basketball
Class 5A state playoffs, first round
No. 1 Flowing Wells 54, No. 16 Surprise Willow Canyon 48
Up next: Flowing Wells will host Ironwood Ridge on Friday at 7 p.m.
No. 9 Ironwood Ridge 54, No. 8 Laveen Betty H. Fairfax 51
Up next: Ironwood Ridge will play at Flowing Wells on Friday at 7 p.m.
No. 4 Gilbert 40, No. 13 Sunnyside 34
No. 6 Waddell Canyon View 43, No. 11 Cienega 28
No. 10 Catalina Foothills 64, No. 7 Sierra Vista Buena 62
Up next: Foothills will play at Peoria Sunrise Mountain on Friday at 7 p.m.
Class 3A state playoffs, first round
No. 19 Tuba City 53, No. 14 Pusch Ridge Christian 35
No. 11 Sabino 66, No. 22 American Leadership Academy-Ironwood 31
Up next: Sabino will play at Whiteriver Alchesay on Friday at 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Class 6A state quarterfinals
No. 1 Tucson High 4, No. 9 Scottsdale Chaparral 1
Up next: Tucson High will play No. 13 Chandler at 4 p.m. Saturday at Gilbert Campo Verde High School.
Class 4A state quarterfinals
No. 2 Salpointe Catholic 2, No. 7 El Mirage Dysart 0
Up next: Salpointe Catholic will play No. 3 Bullhead City Mohave at 6 p.m. Saturday at Gilbert Williams Field High School.
Wednesday's games
Boys basketball
Class 5A state playoffs, first round
All games at 7 p.m.
No. 16 Waddell Canyon View at No. 1 Sierra Vista Buena
No. 10 Catalina Foothills at No. 7 Glendale Apollo
No. 15 Ironwood Ridge at No. 2 Gilbert
Class 3A state playoffs, second round
All games at 7 p.m.
No. 22 Sabino at No. 11 Mesa Eastmark
No. 23 Pusch Ridge Christian at No. 10 Snowflake
Girls basketball
Class 6A state playoffs, first round
All games at 7 p.m.
No. 13 Tucson High at No. 4 Chandler Hamilton
Class 4A state playoffs, first round
All games at 7 p.m.
No. 16 Rio Rico at No. 1 Glendale Deer Valley
No. 10 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at No. 7 Sahuaro
No. 15 Pueblo at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic
Girls soccer
Class 5A state quarterfinals
No. 13 Catalina Foothills at No. 12 Peoria Sunrise Mountain, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Goodyear Millennium at No. 3 Cienega, 6 p.m.
Class 4A state quarterfinals
No. 13 Sahuarita at No. 5 Scottsdale Saguaro, 6 p.m.
No. 14 Chandler Seton Catholic at No. 6 Walden Grove, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Salpointe Catholic at No. 2 Flagstaff, 3 p.m.
Class 3A state semifinals
No. 4 Sabino vs. No. 1 Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin at Glendale High School, 4:30 p.m.