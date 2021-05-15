Top-seeded Casteel outlasts Cienega in 5A state title match

The No.1 seeded Queen Creek Casteel Colts swept the No. 2 Cienega Bobcats 3-0 to secure the school's first boys volleyball championship Saturday at Skyline High School in Mesa.

The Colts (21-1) came into the tournament ranked No. 1 by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, though it had one loss in the regular season. That came to Perry, the No. 1 team in 6A, which at one point was ranked No. 1 in the country by high school sports site MaxPreps. Casteel was in the top 20.

Cienega (20-1), located southeast of Tucson, was undefeated and ranked No. 2 before falling for the first time this season Saturday.

“It is everything and means so much to finish the season with the title,” said Casteel head coach Ryan Meyn. “It is what we worked for not only this season but the last five seasons. It was our goal and it is tremendous to see it come true.”

Casteel, a Chandler district school located in Queen Creek, nearly was eliminated earlier in the tournament by No. 5 Williams Field, a team they had previously defeated, falling behind 0-2 before storming back with three straight sets to advance.