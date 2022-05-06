Top-seeded Cienega boys volleyball starts playoffs strong; Catalina Foothills boys and girls tennis advance to state championship

Friday was filled with non-stop action across Southern Arizona with AIA High School playoffs.

Both Catalina Foothills boys and girls tennis teams highlighted the day by clinching a spot in Saturday’s Division II state championship held at Paseo Racquet Center at 2 p.m.

Playoffs for boys indoor volleyball got underway with a handful of Tucson teams advancing to the next round, including No. 1 seed Cienega in Class 5A, No. 8 Catalina Foothills in Class 5A and No. 2 Salpointe Catholic in Class 4A.

Softball quarterfinals in Class 3A were played as well; most notably No. 1 Sabino and No. 5 Empire advancing to the semifinals.

Here are Friday’s results in full broken down by sport:

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A state playoffs, first round

No. 16 Goodyear Independence 0, No. 1 Cienega 3

No. 9 Peoria Centennial 0, No. 8 Catalina Foothills 3

No. 14 Marana 0, No. 3 Gilbert 3

No. 10 Mountain View 0, No. 7 Glendale Ironwood 3

Class 4A state playoffs, first round

No. 14 Sabino 0, No. 3 ALA-Gilbert North 3

No. 15 Chandler Seton Catholic 1, No. 2 Salpointe Catholic 3

BOYS TENNIS

Division II state semifinals:

No. 4 Nogales 1, No. 1 Catalina Foothills 5

No. 10 Ironwood Ridge 1, No. 3 Goodyear Estrella Foothills 5

GIRLS TENNIS

Division II state semifinals

No. 13 Waddell Canyon View 1, No. 1 Catalina Foothills 5

SOFTBALL

Class 3A state quarterfinals

No. 9 ALA-Gilbert North 0, No. 1 Sabino 10

No. 5 Empire 1, No. 4 Snowflake 0

No. 14 Tanque Verde 5, No. 6 Phoenix Northwest Christian 6

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.