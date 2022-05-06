 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top-seeded Cienega boys volleyball starts playoffs strong; Catalina Foothills boys and girls tennis advance to state championship

Cienega's Mason Tippett (23) fires a spike against Independence in the first game of their Class 5A state playoff match at Cienega High School, Vail, Ariz., May 6, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Friday was filled with non-stop action across Southern Arizona with AIA High School playoffs.

Both Catalina Foothills boys and girls tennis teams highlighted the day by clinching a spot in Saturday’s Division II state championship held at Paseo Racquet Center at 2 p.m.

Playoffs for boys indoor volleyball got underway with a handful of Tucson teams advancing to the next round, including No. 1 seed Cienega in Class 5A, No. 8 Catalina Foothills in Class 5A and No. 2 Salpointe Catholic in Class 4A.

Softball quarterfinals in Class 3A were played as well; most notably No. 1 Sabino and No. 5 Empire advancing to the semifinals.

Here are Friday’s results in full broken down by sport:

 

BOYS VOLLEYBALL 

Class 5A state playoffs, first round 

No. 16 Goodyear Independence 0, No. 1 Cienega 3

No. 9 Peoria Centennial 0, No. 8 Catalina Foothills 3

No. 14 Marana 0, No. 3 Gilbert 3 

No. 10 Mountain View 0, No. 7 Glendale Ironwood 3

Class 4A state playoffs, first round 

No. 14 Sabino 0, No. 3 ALA-Gilbert North 3

No. 15 Chandler Seton Catholic 1, No. 2 Salpointe Catholic 3  

BOYS TENNIS 

Division II state semifinals:  

No. 4 Nogales 1, No. 1 Catalina Foothills 5

No. 10 Ironwood Ridge 1, No. 3 Goodyear Estrella Foothills 5 

GIRLS TENNIS 

Division II state semifinals 

No. 13 Waddell Canyon View 1, No. 1 Catalina Foothills 5  

SOFTBALL  

Class 3A state quarterfinals 

No. 9 ALA-Gilbert North 0, No. 1 Sabino 10

No. 5 Empire 1, No. 4 Snowflake 0 

No. 14 Tanque Verde 5, No. 6 Phoenix Northwest Christian 6

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

