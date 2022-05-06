Top-seeded Cienega boys volleyball starts playoffs strong; Catalina Foothills boys and girls tennis advance to state championship

Friday was filled with non-stop action across Southern Arizona with AIA High School playoffs.
Both Catalina Foothills boys and girls tennis teams highlighted the day by clinching a spot in Saturday’s Division II state championship held at Paseo Racquet Center at 2 p.m.
Playoffs for boys indoor volleyball got underway with a handful of Tucson teams advancing to the next round, including No. 1 seed Cienega in Class 5A, No. 8 Catalina Foothills in Class 5A and No. 2 Salpointe Catholic in Class 4A.
Softball quarterfinals in Class 3A were played as well; most notably No. 1 Sabino and No. 5 Empire advancing to the semifinals.
Here are Friday’s results in full broken down by sport:
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A state playoffs, first round
No. 16 Goodyear Independence 0, No. 1 Cienega 3
No. 9 Peoria Centennial 0, No. 8 Catalina Foothills 3
No. 14 Marana 0, No. 3 Gilbert 3
No. 10 Mountain View 0, No. 7 Glendale Ironwood 3
Class 4A state playoffs, first round
No. 14 Sabino 0, No. 3 ALA-Gilbert North 3
No. 15 Chandler Seton Catholic 1, No. 2 Salpointe Catholic 3
BOYS TENNIS
Division II state semifinals:
No. 4 Nogales 1, No. 1 Catalina Foothills 5
No. 10 Ironwood Ridge 1, No. 3 Goodyear Estrella Foothills 5
GIRLS TENNIS
Division II state semifinals
No. 13 Waddell Canyon View 1, No. 1 Catalina Foothills 5
SOFTBALL
Class 3A state quarterfinals
No. 9 ALA-Gilbert North 0, No. 1 Sabino 10
No. 5 Empire 1, No. 4 Snowflake 0
No. 14 Tanque Verde 5, No. 6 Phoenix Northwest Christian 6
