 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Top-seeded Salpointe Catholic, 3 other Southern Arizona teams open state volleyball playoffs Thursday

  • Updated
High school volleyball logo

Four high school volleyball teams, including top-seeded Salpointe Catholic, will open the state playoffs on Thursday night throughout Arizona.

At 26-6 overall and 8-0 in region play, the Lancers are the No. 1 seed in Class 4A; they’ll host Gilbert Mesquite at 6 p.m.

Salpointe is led by senior Frankie Peroni, who leads the team in kills (322), is tied for first in aces (48), second in blocks (29) and third in both digs (199) and blocks (186). Junior Megan Muehlebach also has 48 aces and is tops on the team with 215 digs. Junior Sophia Hernandez leads the team with 522 assists.

The winner of Wednesday’s playoff opener will face either No. 9 Mesa Eastmark or No. 8 Mica Mountain in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. The Thunderbolts will also host their playoff match on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Here’s a full list at Thursday’s games:

People are also reading…

Class 5A state volleyball, first round

All matches at 6 p.m.

No. 9 Peoria Centennial at No. 8 Ironwood Ridge

Class 4A state playoffs, first round

All matches at 6 p.m.

No. 16 Gilbert Mesquite at No. 1 Salpointe Catholic

No. 9 Mesa Eastmark at No. 8 Mica Mountain

No. 13 Queen Creek American Leadership Academy at No. 4 Canyon del Oro

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaq is fed up with ‘idiot’ Nets star Kyrie Irving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News