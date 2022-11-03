Top-seeded Salpointe Catholic, 3 other Southern Arizona teams open state volleyball playoffs Thursday

Four high school volleyball teams, including top-seeded Salpointe Catholic, will open the state playoffs on Thursday night throughout Arizona.

At 26-6 overall and 8-0 in region play, the Lancers are the No. 1 seed in Class 4A; they’ll host Gilbert Mesquite at 6 p.m.

Salpointe is led by senior Frankie Peroni, who leads the team in kills (322), is tied for first in aces (48), second in blocks (29) and third in both digs (199) and blocks (186). Junior Megan Muehlebach also has 48 aces and is tops on the team with 215 digs. Junior Sophia Hernandez leads the team with 522 assists.

The winner of Wednesday’s playoff opener will face either No. 9 Mesa Eastmark or No. 8 Mica Mountain in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. The Thunderbolts will also host their playoff match on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Here’s a full list at Thursday’s games:

Class 5A state volleyball, first round

All matches at 6 p.m.

No. 9 Peoria Centennial at No. 8 Ironwood Ridge

Class 4A state playoffs, first round

All matches at 6 p.m.

No. 16 Gilbert Mesquite at No. 1 Salpointe Catholic

No. 9 Mesa Eastmark at No. 8 Mica Mountain