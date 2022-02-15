Top-seeded Salpointe Catholic boys, Flowing Wells girls open state playoff runs on Tuesday night

Salpointe Catholic’s top-seeded boys basketball team will open the Class 4A state playoffs with a home game on Tuesday night, part of a packed slate of high school hoops and soccer spread over the next two days.

The Lancers will host No. 16 Rio Rico at 7 p.m.

Flowing Wells’ undefeated and top-seeded girls basketball team will host Surprise Willow Canyon at the same time on Tuesday. The rest of Tucson’s big-school teams will have to travel for Tuesday night’s games. In Class 3A, however, No. 14 Pusch Ridge Christian will host No. 19 Tuba City and No. 11 Sabino will host No. 22 American Leadership Academy-Ironwood.

In soccer, Tucson High’s undefeated and top-seeded boys team will take on No. 9 Scottsdale Chaparral in the Class 6A state quarterfinals, while No. 2 Salpointe Catholic will host No. 7 El Mirage Dysart in the 4A quarters. Both matches start at 6 p.m.

Here’s a complete look at Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s games:

Tuesday

Boys basketball

Class 4A state playoffs, first round