Top-seeded Salpointe Catholic boys, Flowing Wells girls open state playoff runs on Tuesday night
  • Updated

The Salpointe Catholic Lancers stand for the national anthem before the a Jan. 24 game against Sahuaro.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Salpointe Catholic’s top-seeded boys basketball team will open the Class 4A state playoffs with a home game on Tuesday night, part of a packed slate of high school hoops and soccer spread over the next two days.

The Lancers will host No. 16 Rio Rico at 7 p.m.

Flowing Wells’ undefeated and top-seeded girls basketball team will host Surprise Willow Canyon at the same time on Tuesday. The rest of Tucson’s big-school teams will have to travel for Tuesday night’s games. In Class 3A, however, No. 14 Pusch Ridge Christian will host No. 19 Tuba City and No. 11 Sabino will host No. 22 American Leadership Academy-Ironwood.

In soccer, Tucson High’s undefeated and top-seeded boys team will take on No. 9 Scottsdale Chaparral in the Class 6A state quarterfinals, while No. 2 Salpointe Catholic will host No. 7 El Mirage Dysart in the 4A quarters. Both matches start at 6 p.m.

Salpointe Catholic's Dillan Baker dunks during a Jan. 24 game against Sahuaro.

Here’s a complete look at Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s games:

Tuesday

Boys basketball

Class 4A state playoffs, first round

All games at 7 p.m.

No. 16 Rio Rico at No. 1 Salpointe Catholic

No. 9 Sahuaro at No. 8 Glendale Cactus

No. 15 Pueblo at No. 2 Phoenix St. Mary’s

Girls basketball

Class 5A state playoffs, first round

All games at 7 p.m.

No. 16 Surprise Willow Canyon at No. 1 Flowing Wells

No. 9 Ironwood Ridge at No. 8 Laveen Betty H. Fairfax

No. 13 Sunnyside at No. 4 Gilbert

No. 11 Cienega at No. 6 Waddell Canyon View

No. 10 Catalina Foothills at No. 7 Sierra Vista Buena

Class 3A state playoffs, first round

All games at 7 p.m.

No. 19 Tuba City at No. 14 Pusch Ridge Christian

No. 22 American Leadership Academy-Ironwood at No. 11 Sabino

Boys soccer

Class 6A state quarterfinals

No. 9 Scottsdale Chaparral at No. 1 Tucson High, 6 p.m.

Class 4A state quarterfinals

No. 7 El Mirage Dysart at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Boys basketball

Class 5A state playoffs, first round

All games at 7 p.m.

No. 16 Waddell Canyon View at No. 1 Sierra Vista Buena

No. 10 Catalina Foothills at No. 7 Glendale Apollo

No. 15 Ironwood Ridge at No. 2 Gilbert

Class 3A state playoffs, second round

All games at 7 p.m.

No. 22 Sabino at No. 11 Mesa Eastmark

No. 23 Pusch Ridge Christian at No. 10 Snowflake

Girls basketball

Class 6A state playoffs, first round

All games at 7 p.m.

No. 13 Tucson High at No. 4 Chandler Hamilton

Class 4A state playoffs, first round

All games at 7 p.m.

No. 16 Rio Rico at No. 1 Glendale Deer Valley

No. 10 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at No. 7 Sahuaro

No. 15 Pueblo at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic

Girls soccer

Class 5A state quarterfinals

No. 13 Catalina Foothills at No. 12 Peoria Sunrise Mountain, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Goodyear Millennium at No. 3 Cienega, 6 p.m.

Class 4A state quarterfinals

No. 13 Sahuarita at No. 5 Scottsdale Saguaro, 6 p.m.

No. 14 Chandler Seton Catholic at No. 6 Walden Grove, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Salpointe Catholic at No. 2 Flagstaff, 3 p.m.

Class 3A state semifinals

No. 4 Sabino vs. No. 1 Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin at Glendale High School, 4:30 p.m.

