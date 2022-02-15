Top-seeded Salpointe Catholic boys, Flowing Wells girls open state playoff runs on Tuesday night

Salpointe Catholic’s top-seeded boys basketball team will open the Class 4A state playoffs with a home game on Tuesday night, part of a packed slate of high school hoops and soccer spread over the next two days.
The Lancers will host No. 16 Rio Rico at 7 p.m.
Flowing Wells’ undefeated and top-seeded girls basketball team will host Surprise Willow Canyon at the same time on Tuesday. The rest of Tucson’s big-school teams will have to travel for Tuesday night’s games. In Class 3A, however, No. 14 Pusch Ridge Christian will host No. 19 Tuba City and No. 11 Sabino will host No. 22 American Leadership Academy-Ironwood.
In soccer, Tucson High’s undefeated and top-seeded boys team will take on No. 9 Scottsdale Chaparral in the Class 6A state quarterfinals, while No. 2 Salpointe Catholic will host No. 7 El Mirage Dysart in the 4A quarters. Both matches start at 6 p.m.
Here’s a complete look at Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s games:
Tuesday
Boys basketball
Class 4A state playoffs, first round
All games at 7 p.m.
No. 16 Rio Rico at No. 1 Salpointe Catholic
No. 9 Sahuaro at No. 8 Glendale Cactus
No. 15 Pueblo at No. 2 Phoenix St. Mary’s
Girls basketball
Class 5A state playoffs, first round
All games at 7 p.m.
No. 16 Surprise Willow Canyon at No. 1 Flowing Wells
No. 9 Ironwood Ridge at No. 8 Laveen Betty H. Fairfax
No. 13 Sunnyside at No. 4 Gilbert
No. 11 Cienega at No. 6 Waddell Canyon View
No. 10 Catalina Foothills at No. 7 Sierra Vista Buena
Class 3A state playoffs, first round
All games at 7 p.m.
No. 19 Tuba City at No. 14 Pusch Ridge Christian
No. 22 American Leadership Academy-Ironwood at No. 11 Sabino
Boys soccer
Class 6A state quarterfinals
No. 9 Scottsdale Chaparral at No. 1 Tucson High, 6 p.m.
Class 4A state quarterfinals
No. 7 El Mirage Dysart at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys basketball
Class 5A state playoffs, first round
All games at 7 p.m.
No. 16 Waddell Canyon View at No. 1 Sierra Vista Buena
No. 10 Catalina Foothills at No. 7 Glendale Apollo
No. 15 Ironwood Ridge at No. 2 Gilbert
Class 3A state playoffs, second round
All games at 7 p.m.
No. 22 Sabino at No. 11 Mesa Eastmark
No. 23 Pusch Ridge Christian at No. 10 Snowflake
Girls basketball
Class 6A state playoffs, first round
All games at 7 p.m.
No. 13 Tucson High at No. 4 Chandler Hamilton
Class 4A state playoffs, first round
All games at 7 p.m.
No. 16 Rio Rico at No. 1 Glendale Deer Valley
No. 10 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at No. 7 Sahuaro
No. 15 Pueblo at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic
Girls soccer
Class 5A state quarterfinals
No. 13 Catalina Foothills at No. 12 Peoria Sunrise Mountain, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Goodyear Millennium at No. 3 Cienega, 6 p.m.
Class 4A state quarterfinals
No. 13 Sahuarita at No. 5 Scottsdale Saguaro, 6 p.m.
No. 14 Chandler Seton Catholic at No. 6 Walden Grove, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Salpointe Catholic at No. 2 Flagstaff, 3 p.m.
Class 3A state semifinals
No. 4 Sabino vs. No. 1 Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin at Glendale High School, 4:30 p.m.