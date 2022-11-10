 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top-seeded Salpointe Catholic to play in Class 4A state semifinals on Thursday night

Senior Frankie Pieroni leads Salpointe into Thursday's state semifinals.

Top-seeded Salpointe Catholic will host No. 5 Scottsdale Arcadia in Thursday night's Class 4A girls volleyball semifinal, with the winner advancing to Saturday's state championship match. Thursday's match starts at 6 p.m.

The Lancers (28-6) have torn through the 4A bracket so far, beating Gilbert Mesquite in straight sets to open the playoffs before edging eighth-seeded Mica Mountain 25-19 ,25-13, 26-28, 25-19 in the quarters. Frankie Pieroni led the Lancers with 20 kills, while Lexi Hutchens added 12. Pieroni and fellow senior Alyssa Robles combined for 12 service aces in the four-set win.

The winners of Thursday's semifinals will play Saturday at Veterans' Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.

Salpointe won a Class 4A state title in 2020, then lost in last year's semifinals.

