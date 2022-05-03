Top-seeded Salpointe, Sabino cruise into quarterfinals of state softball tournament (with scores)

Tuesday was a good night for top seeds.

Salpointe Catholic and Sabino's No. 1-slotted softball teams rolled to second-round victories. The Lancers routed Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain 11-1 in Class 4A, while the Sabercats beat No. 16 Yuma Catholic 10-0 in five innings.

Salpointe advances to play No. 4 Paradise honors on Saturday at Rose Mofford Softball Complex in Phoenix, with the winner moving on to the May 12 semifinals. The Lancers play at 7 p.m. — at the same time and at the same location as Canyon del Oro's showdown against Cottonwood Mingus. The third-seeded Dorados beat No. 6 Sahuarita 9-5 on Tuesday.

The big-schools brackets are double-elimination after the first round, meaning Salpointe, CDO and Catalina Foothills — the Falcons advanced in the 5A bracket with a win on Tuesday — are guaranteed at least two more games in the playoffs.

Things are still single-elimination in Class 3A, meaning there will be more at stake when Sabino and the two other Southern Arizona teams still playing. The Sabercats will take on ALA-Gilbert North at 4 p.m. Friday at Rose Mofford, the same time (and location) as No. 5 Empire's game against No. 4 Snowflake and No. 14 Tanque Verde's game against No. 6 Phoenix Northwest Christian.

Here's a look at Tuesday night's baseball and softball results, and what's on tap for Wednesday:

Tuesday's results

Baseball

Class 6A state playoffs, elimination game (double-elimination bracket)

No. 9 Tucson High 7, No. 16 San Luis 3

Class 3A state playoffs, first round (single-elimination bracket)

No. 4 Pusch Ridge Christian 7, No. 12 Tanque Verde 3

No. 7 Mesa Eastmark 6, No. 10 Sabino 4

Class 2A state play-in game

No. 13 Glendale Prep 15, No. 20 St. Augustine Catholic 14

Softball

Class 5A state playoffs, second round (double-elimination bracket)

No. 1 Surprise Willow Canyon 8, No. 9 Sunnyside 0

No. 3 Catalina Foothills 10, No. 6 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 7

Class 4A state playoffs, second round (double-elimination bracket)

No. 1 Salpointe Catholic 11, No. 8 Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain 1 (6 innings)

No. 3 Canyon del Oro 9, No. 6 Sahuarita 5

Class 3A state playoffs, first round (single-elimination bracket)

No. 1 Sabino 10, No. 16 Yuma Catholic 0 (5 innings)

No. 5 Empire 14, No. 12 AZ College Prep 1

No. 14 Tanque Verde 9, No. 3 Page 0

Wednesday's games

Baseball

Class 4A state quarterfinals (double-elimination bracket)

No. 3 Salpointe Catholic at No. 2 Walden Grove, 4 p.m.

No. 4 Canyon del Oro vs. No. 1 San Tan Valley Poston Butte at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A state playoffs, elimination game

No. 7 Sahuarita vs. No. 6 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 4 p.m.

Softball

Class 6A state playoffs, second round (double-elimination bracket)

No. 7 Chandler Basha at No. 2 Tucson High, 4 p.m.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

