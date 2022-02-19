Top-seeded Tucson High falls in Class 6A state semifinals

Tucson High’s dream season came to an end on Saturday afternoon in heartbreaking fashion.

The No. 1-seeded Badgers fell in a shootout to No. 13 Chandler after playing to a 1-1 draw at Marana High School in the Class 6A state semifinals, blemishing what had been an undefeated season.

Tucson High junior Anthony Berrios called it “the worst feeling.”

“Going undefeated a whole 20-0, and getting a No. 1 seed and everything, beating big teams and coming here and not making a stand of what we did throughout our whole season,” he said.

Badgers coach Bel Haouala said Chandler “had a good plan, they executed, they came down and decided to sit down and counter on us and I think we didn’t play our best.

“I’m not making an excuse … they executed their plan to a T, they were looking for PKs, they didn’t want to play with us, and unfortunately we didn’t create enough chances to win the game.”

Berrios scored in the 11th minute, giving Tucson High a 1-0 lead. Chandler scored the equalizer against the run of play in the 34th minute. It would stay that way through the end of regulation and into overtime and the shootout.