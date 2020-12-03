Treyson Bourguet could secure spot in Salpointe Catholic lore with Open Division playoff win over Hamilton

The Lancers will face another opponent before they set foot on the field Saturday. One positive COVID-19 test could end their season. Just ask Scottsdale Saguaro, which had to forfeit its game against the Lancers last Friday because of multiple positive tests in the program.

Bourguet said the uncertainty of playing each week has been “stressful” for the Lancers all year long.

“There were times where we didn’t even think we were going to play football," he said. "I’m just thankful that I’m playing, because I know there’s a lot of people around the nation who wish they could be playing."

The Lancers have had one brush with the virus already. They quarantined for two weeks early in October following a positive test in the program.

“A lot of people think football is just a sport, but we’ve been practicing all year for this opportunity. We’ve handled this COVID situation very well,” Bourguet said. “But it’s just crazy to think how far we’ve come. We’re not even close to being done yet. We have so much more to prove and it’s just awesome to have this opportunity to play in such a big game like this.”