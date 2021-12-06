Treyson Bourguet leads Salpointe in his own way into 5A title game

“We had the upper hand when it came down to crunch time,” Carrasco said. “We continued to run, and you can’t do things like that if you don’t have someone like coach Garrett who is continuing to push you throughout the year.”

Building relationships is the most important part. Garrett must convince the players to run “like cross country athletes during 100-degree summer days,” as Coley points out, while maintaining that commitment through the ups and downs of a season.

“I have so much to say about coach Garrett that it’s hard to sum it up,” running back Anthony Wilhite said. “She’s an amazing person. I could look at her like my mom. She knows how to be a coach and a parent to you.

“If it’s some crazy workout where I’m upside down lifting weights, I’m still going to do it, because I trust her.”

Special special teams

Salpointe will be going up against one of the best kickers in the country Friday in Under Armor All-American Grady Gross.

Gross has made all of his 63 extra points this year and is 11 of 14 on field goals, with his longest coming from 52 yards. He also punts for the Huskies (11-2), averaging 46.7 yards per boot.