Treyson Bourguet leads Salpointe in his own way into 5A title game

If a high school team has a quarterback with Division I offers, it should throw the ball 40 times per game.
At least that’s what some people think.
But Salpointe Catholic has been more effective at running a different kind of offense, and in a way, it’s only helped Treyson Bourguet’s recruiting stock. The signal caller will lead the No. 2-seeded Lancers (11-2) against No. 1 Scottsdale Horizon in the Class 5A state championship at 8 p.m. Friday at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.
“You look at all the great championship-winning football teams, it’s great defense, being able to run the ball, and then having a great quarterback who makes plays,” Lancers coach Eric Rogers said. “We’ve got those three things right now.”
The one-time Arizona commit holds offers from BYU, Portland State, and Idaho, as he has completed 61% of his passes for 1,908 yards with 29 touchdowns to three interceptions. His elusiveness, vital to the Lancer offense, has helped him accumulate 563 yards on 82 rush attempts with nine rushing touchdowns.
Finally, Bourguet has a knack for getting downfield and throwing blocks, a combination of skills that has led to an FBS coach comparing him to former Horizon quarterback and Iowa State starter Brock Purdy.
“He said, they’re identical in watching their senior year in high school, and I thought that was an absolutely phenomenal compliment,” Rogers said. “This kid can run it, throw it. He’s a leader and does whatever it takes for his team. That’s impressive stuff.”
Rogers knows there will likely be a moment when he needs Bourguet to single-handedly make a play, as has been the case a few times this year, and he never worries whether the senior will deliver.
“Whether that’s throwing, running, whatever it might be, he’s been great at coming through for us in big moments all year long,” Rogers said.
Salpointe’s hidden strength
Strength and conditioning coach Carla Garrett plays a key role in Salpointe’s success.
The former 10-time track and field All-American at University of Arizona rejoined the program after a stint with the New Mexico women’s basketball, softball and tennis teams. When asked, the players and coaches struggle to come up with big enough words to convey her impact.
“The things that coach Garrett does for us are insane,” defensive end Damian Coley said. “We’re stronger and faster than any other team.”
Linebacker Davian Carrasco summed it up with the number two. That’s how many passes Salpointe had to throw in the second half of its 29-17 semifinal win over Goodyear Desert Edge on Friday.
“We had the upper hand when it came down to crunch time,” Carrasco said. “We continued to run, and you can’t do things like that if you don’t have someone like coach Garrett who is continuing to push you throughout the year.”
Building relationships is the most important part. Garrett must convince the players to run “like cross country athletes during 100-degree summer days,” as Coley points out, while maintaining that commitment through the ups and downs of a season.
“I have so much to say about coach Garrett that it’s hard to sum it up,” running back Anthony Wilhite said. “She’s an amazing person. I could look at her like my mom. She knows how to be a coach and a parent to you.
“If it’s some crazy workout where I’m upside down lifting weights, I’m still going to do it, because I trust her.”
Special special teams
Salpointe will be going up against one of the best kickers in the country Friday in Under Armor All-American Grady Gross.
Gross has made all of his 63 extra points this year and is 11 of 14 on field goals, with his longest coming from 52 yards. He also punts for the Huskies (11-2), averaging 46.7 yards per boot.
But Salpointe has gotten a strong performance from its special teams, as well. Owen Lynch has made 63 of his 66 extra points and nailed 6 of 8 field goals with a long of 44. He’s averaged 44.1 yards per punt.
Martinez’s moments
Salpointe can always count on senior Antonio Martinez to make at least one big play a game.
The cornerback/wide receiver had crucial interceptions in back-to-back playoff games, including a pick-six in the win over Desert Edge. He has also had a key 29-yard reception on third-and-long to keep a touchdown drive alive.
“That guy is all heart,” Rogers said. “He always finds a way to step up and make a big play. He’s waited for this moment, and he’s capitalizing on every single one of them.”
Watch out for Martinez this week, as Horizon quarterback Skyler Partridge has been prone to turnovers this year with nine interceptions and one fumble lost.