Treyson Bourguet's patience could pay off; Salpointe QB weighing multiple offers

“At the end of the day I want to see them get back to their winning ways and that takes talent and leadership, and Treyson has both of those traits,” Rogers said. “Coach Mora is first class all the way. I’m excited to watch.”

Don't rule out the possibility of Bourguet playing in the Pac-12 after all. Washington State, now under the direction of new coach Jake Dickert, has expressed interest. First-year Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris is flying to Tucson this week to visit Bourguet, though no offer has been extended. Bourguet is scheduled to take an official visit to Pullman next week.

Washington State has taken full advantage of the transfer portal, adding Incarnate Word transfer Cameron Ward before losing Jayden de Laura to the UA.

“Man, do they know how to throw the ball,” Bourguet said of Washington State. "They’re 'Air Raid,' that’s for sure. They definitely have a lot of success with quarterbacks and always find hidden gems. They might not get the five-star recruit who has all these offers, but whoever they get they know how to develop them.”