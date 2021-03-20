Trinity Morales scores twice, leads Salpointe Catholic to 4A girls soccer title

SCOTTSDALE — Salpointe Catholic High School’s girls soccer team won its fourth state championship since 2017, after defeating Prescott High School 2-0 in a highly physical Class 4A state title game Saturday at Coronado High School in Scottsdale.

The Lancers (7-0-1) played forceful ball and did not shy away from contact with a game plan that left the Badgers (11-0) overwhelmed for much of the contest.

Junior Trinity Morales led the Lancers, scoring both goals.

Salpointe controlled the flow of the match from the start, dominating possession and shots initially.

However, Prescott’s offense woke up halfway through the first half as the Badgers fired away multiple shots on goal, but to no avail. Still, the score remained 0-0 at halftime, with both teams unable to find an opening.

The second half was a physical and grueling endeavor. Prescott showed a lot of aggression initially, but Salpointe would eventually impose their will on the Badgers.

The highly physical defense from Salpointe and Prescott prevented any scoring in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Players on both teams were getting shoved, pushed, and tripped, and a yellow card was given out to senior Anissa Fernandez of Salpointe at one point in the game.