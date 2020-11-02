Tucson High and UA grad Ash Friederich dies from COVID-19 complications; wrote for Star, Citizen

PHOENIX — The Tolleson High School sports community is shaken by the death of assistant football and baseball coach Ash Friederich.
Friederich was 40.
Tolleson's baseball program posted Sunday on Twitter that Friederich died Saturday night from COVID-19 complications.
Friederich was a former Arizona Republic freelance sports reporter, covering high school football games. He began his journalism career as a high schools freelancer for the Tucson Citizen, working there from 2004 until its closure in 2009 before moving to the Arizona Daily Star, where he wrote until 2011. Friederich freelanced more than 800 articles for the publications. He also spent six months (April 2010-September 2010) writing for TucsonSentinel.com, worked security for the Triple-A Tucson Sidewinders and served as the official photographer for the Tucson Toros of the Golden Baseball League.
Michael Schmelzle, who worked with Friederich at both the Citizen and Star, said the reporter "had a deep love of sports and eagerly accepted assignments while constantly coming up with ideas for future stories."
"He had a strong desire to learn and was willing to do whatever it took to improve and produce a quality story," Schmelzle said. "He always had a smile on his face and got along with everybody."
Friederich graduated from Tucson High in 1998, and earned two Bachelor of Arts degrees in creative writing and journalism from the University of Arizona. He had taught English at Tolleson High School since 2016.
Friederich was in his second year helping Roy Lopez's Tolleson football program, but the Wolverines never played a game this fall. On Friday, the Tolleson Union High School District put an end to any hope of having a season because of rising COVID-19 metrics putting the area in a substantial risk red.
Lopez said that Friderich got sick three weeks ago with flu-like symptoms. He said Friederich was tested twice for COVID-19 but both came back negative. He said they were false negatives.
"He progressively got worse," Lopez said. "We had already quarantined. Then, after a few days, he was feeling better.
"He had a high respiratory infection on Friday and was admitted (to the hospital)."
Lopez said that Friederich's oxygen levels had gotten so low that he was put on a ventilator.
"He was my freshman coach," Lopez said. "He loved sports. He loved the Chicago Cubs. He loved the (Arizona) Wildcats. He was so happy (my son) Roy chose to play at UofA. He was a happy-go-lucky man. He was the butt of jokes. Just a great sport."
Added Schmelzle: "It was impossible to talk to Ash for five minutes and not crack up laughing at least once. He loved his Cubs — and let you know it."
Tolleson head baseball coach Scott Richardson said Friederich was the newest member of his coaching staff.
"What he may have lacked in baseball coaching experience, he made up for in being a good teacher of the game and building relationships with our kids," Richardson said. "Our goal with Ash this spring was to teach him how to properly drag an infield. He was a train wreck any time he pulled a drag around the infield, dragging the grass, leaving tire tracks on the dirt. It really was comical to watch.
"He will be dearly missed by our coaches, players the TUHS staff and the student body."
Friederich is survived by his wife, LeAnne. The two were married last year.
Includes information from the Arizona Daily Star.
