Tucson High grieving death of baseball player Troy Iturralde, 16

Tucson High is mourning the loss of junior pitcher/infielder Troy Iturralde, who lost his battle with cancer on Thursday.

He was 16.

Tucson coach Mark Morris confirmed that Iturralde died Thursday at approximately 10:15 a.m., at his home, surrounded by family and friends.

In April, Iturralde, a 6-foot-4-inch pitcher and catcher on the varsity as a sophomore, was diagnosed with Stage 4 testicular cancer.

"He was a kid that every coach would want on his team," Morris said. "A starter at third base and on the mound, he would have had an outstanding high school career and would have had a chance to play college baseball for sure.

"An outstanding student that took as much pride in his grades as he did in baseball."

Morris credits Iturralde's parents for doing a great job raising him and for his understanding what it was ''to be a great teammate and friend."

"He was an integral part of our program and his heart and smile will be dearly missed," Morris said. "He touched the entire West Side community, from his Little League to his high school. His smile will live on forever."