Tucson high school coaches think Arizona should follow California’s lead, move start of football season

“It was devastating to witness the cancellation of spring sports last year,” the letter said. “We understand the inconvenience of having more sports going on in the spring and will be very accommodating to the traditional spring sports. Moving practice locations and times are just a few of the obstacles we know we will have to work around.”

Added Ramirez: “Nobody wants to lose the season. Nobody. For us doing it in the spring, it’s safer and smarter,” Ramirez said. “Everyone just needs to buy into this little change and go through with it and go from there. I’m not saying it’s the answer, but I’m more in favor of that more so than rushing back and playing in the fall when there’s a likelihood of a mass amount of people getting the virus.

“And if we’re not in school in person, then I’m not comfortable being out there.”

Peace and other coaches said they’re not completely opposed to playing as scheduled. But as long as questions from coaches and players still haven’t been answered by the school districts, and time not in their favor, a spring football season becomes a wiser choice.

“The amount of uncertainties that we have in the fall are so much greater than the ones we can control in the spring,” Peace said.

“Friday nights are great, but they’re not everything.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.