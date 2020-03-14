Tucson High School softball team honor seniors with special moment as season stands in limbo

Tucson High softball coach and local legend Bert Otero lined his players up the third base line, honoring each of the seniors as he handed out roses to close the Badger Classic.
In all of his years coaching, he’s never done anything quite like this.
Most anticipate Saturday’s 5-0 victory over Sabino will be the Badgers’ last game. With the threat of COVID-19, the infectious disease that has shut down sports across the country and most of the world, it’s likely this team filled with promise will never find out how far it could have gone.
“We’ve got to stay optimistic, but it’s tough because you know it might be the last time to see the seniors put on their uniform,” Otero said. “You don’t know, but hopefully things take care of themselves and we see another day out here.”
In a sense, Saturday was “perfect.”
At least those are the words senior catcher Kelli Samorano used. It took a mad scramble to make it happen.
Cherry Field near Tucson High’s campus was unplayable after a week’s worth of rain, but Empire High School, led by athletic director Shannon Woodridge, opened its arms to the Badgers (6-4-1). In addition, Otero felt his seniors deserved a moment to remember. The roses came from the booster club and the parents chipping in, and the Tucson High administration lent its hand to make everything work.
Finally, roughly 100 people made the drive east to support both teams in this premature season finale.
“I wanted something to end it on a positive note for the kids, because they deserve it,” Otero said. “It all comes together when you have great people.”
It all came together for the Badgers on the field, too.
Samorano and junior pitcher Lisette Urquidez carried a perfect game into the fifth inning. Urquidez finished with just two hits allowed over a complete-game shutout and even provided a two-run double to help her cause.
“She’s had her games where she gets down on herself, but today she did a great job,” Samorano said. “I’m super proud of her. For her to end like that, it’s really good.”
Senior first baseman Carlie Scupin, last year’s Gatorade Arizona Softball Player of the Year, received an intentional walk in her first three at-bats, before getting a chance to hit in potentially her final high school at-bat. She walked on five pitches.
“I’ve been getting intentionally walked a lot more than I had been in my past years, but it was nice for my last at-bat to get a chance to hit,” Scupin, signed with Arizona, said.
“Well, we don’t know it is going to be my last at-bat, we’ll see.”
Otero made a point to tell his players that this wasn’t the last time they’ll meet, even if it’s not on the softball field. Now they await the AIA’s decision at the executive board meeting Monday to see what the future holds.
“When we were out there, talking to our coaches, it doesn’t feel real,” Samorano said. “I guess we’ll find out on Monday, but ending like this, I’m very happy.”