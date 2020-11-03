Tucson high school volleyball coach develops app that allows parents to watch their kids play

That same year, he began helping coach the girls team at Rincon/University. While Adair said he loves many aspects of coaching, the time that went into recording and uploading stats to MaxPreps was not one of them.

“Traditionally, stats are taken with pen and paper, then you add them up and type them in for 14 different girls on the team. That was really where the idea came from. Just to be able to do (it all in one step) and save an hour,” Adair said. “But I didn’t really like any of the apps out there, and I thought I could make one of these.”

Rincon/University began using Adair’s app last fall, with great results. In November 2019, Adair put Stat Together in the app store.

“I have other friends who coach in Tucson as well, so I sent it out to them to do a test run,” Adair said. “All throughout the boys season, other teams started to use it, and we got good feedback.”

Between high school, club teams and a few small colleges, more than 200 teams signed up in time for the boys volleyball season last spring.

“But then COVID hit,” he said, “and everything got canceled.”