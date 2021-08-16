 Skip to main content
Tucson native Andre Jackson makes big-league debut for Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Andre Jackson throws to the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

Four years after pitcher Andre Jackson was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 12th round of the MLB draft, the Tucson native finally received the nod and made his big-league debut in L.A.'s series-opening game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium Monday night. 

Jackson, a Tucson native and Cienega High School product, entered the game as a reliever for Justin Bruihil in the second inning. He struck out  five and gave up  two hits and four walks in four scoreless innings. 

Jackson, 25, has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Dodgers' farm system, and represented L.A. in the Futures All-Star Game, a showcase for the top minor-league players. The former Utah Ute has a 3.28 ERA in 71.1 innings pitched this season with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, L.A.'s Triple-A affiliate. 

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Andre Jackson throws out Pittsburgh Pirates' Steven Brault at first base after a bunt during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Dodgers scored in the seventh and eighth innings and beat Pittsburgh, 2-1.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

