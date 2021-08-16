Tucson native Andre Jackson makes big-league debut for Los Angeles Dodgers

Four years after pitcher Andre Jackson was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 12th round of the MLB draft, the Tucson native finally received the nod and made his big-league debut in L.A.'s series-opening game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium Monday night.

Jackson, a Tucson native and Cienega High School product, entered the game as a reliever for Justin Bruihil in the second inning. He struck out five and gave up two hits and four walks in four scoreless innings.

Welcome to the show, Andre Jackson. pic.twitter.com/kZX1s7ADGZ — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 17, 2021

Andre Jackson doubles up on the changeups for a strikeout. pic.twitter.com/YixN0pIgxN — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) August 17, 2021