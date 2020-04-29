Tucson native, NBL MVP Bryce Cotton opts out of contract with Australia's Perth Wildcats

Bryce Cotton's run in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL) has come to an end after the Tucson native announced his decision on Instagram to opt out of his contract with the Perth Wildcats.

The Tucson native and Palo Verde High School product, who's played with Perth for four seasons between 2016-20, received MVP honors this past season and led the Wildcats to two NBL titles. But due to COVID-19 causing the league to have financial issues, Cotton's contract, that's worth over $200,000, would have been cut by 50% for next season.

"Due to the unforeseen circumstances that have unfolded, which none of us could've predicted, it is in me and my family's best interest to opt out of my contract," Cotton wrote on Instagram. "Regardless, I'll always be a Wildcat at heart and I hope you all feel the same way."