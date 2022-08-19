Tucson native, Texas Longhorns star launches mustard brand — and the name is simply delicious

"Hey, can you pass me the Bijan Mustardson?"

A question that could be asked at dinner tables this fall, especially in Texas and Tucson, after it was revealed on Thursday that Texas Longhorns star running back and Tucson native Bijan Robinson has his very own a dijon mustard — and yes, it's an NIL deal, but his own business venture.

"Bijan Mustardson," a nine-ounce dijon mustard bottle with a slogan, "It's like a touchdown in your mouth!" can be purchased at BijanMustardson.com, with shipments beginning on Tuesday.

Robinson, who enters the 2022 season as a Heisman Trophy hopeful, has an estimated NIL value of $1.6 million, according to On3.com, and currently holds endorsement deals with Lamborghini Austin (car dealership), Onyx Authenticated (trading card company), Rhoback (apparel), C4 Energy (preworkout drink) and DAZN (sports entertainment platform). Robinson also had deals with Raising Cane's, a popular chicken finger chain, Cameo and Athletic Brewing Company.

In two seasons at Texas, Robinson has rushed for 1,830 yards and scored 21 all-purpose touchdowns. Robinson was named the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and was also included in the Walter Camp Player of the Year, Maxwell Award, Doak Walker Award, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and Wuerffel Trophy watch lists.