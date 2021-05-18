Tucson teen star is helping underserved communities discover tennis

Dozens of kids in St. Paul, Minnesota will soon hit the tennis courts with equipment from Tucson, thanks in part to a nationally ranked member of Rincon/University High School's tennis team.
Tanvi Narendran, 17, is one of 73 presidents for Second Serve, a youth-run nonprofit that ships "gently used" tennis equipment to kids in underserved communities across the United States and world. Since 2019, Second Serve — a San Diego-based charity founded by sisters Amani and Ayanna Shah — has donated more than 9,200 items to 50-plus sites across 15 states and 15 countries, including Africa, India, South America, Scotland and China.
Narendran learned about Second Serve last year through friends on the national tournament circuit, and brought it to Tucson earlier this year. As she attended more tournaments, she met more people, many of whom were familiar with Second Serve.
"I thought it was a great cause. I love tennis, I love being able to play, especially the past couple of years. It's been a great experience," Narendran said. "This gives that opportunity to so many kids and I like the idea of giving as many people as we can the opportunity to play."
In February, Narendran approached the head tennis professional at Tucson Country Club, where she trains, about setting up a donation box for members. Tennis director Bryan Dirk said the club jumped right on board, knowing a good cause when they see one. The club already donates its used tennis balls to local schools, with teachers coming by every few weeks to pick up five to six cases for their schools' tennis programs.
"I kind of trusted (Narendran) on where this was going and what it was doing," Dirk said. "If the items were going to go secondhand somewhere, they might as well go to a good cause to her. We wanted to be the outlet for her."
They set up a box at the club, directing members to donate used tennis racquets, shoes, clothing, water bottles, hats and more.
Within a few weeks, the box was overflowing. Members began placing their donated equipment on the floor.
"The initiative Tanvi took with this project, that's the biggest thing that I like to see," Dirk said. "I've been teaching for 25 years in the club business, at private clubs and resorts, and one thing you don't see as much is kids coming out and training on their own, getting matches together on their own and not depending on adults and pros to set it up."
Narendran also spread the word on social media, capitalizing on the close relationships Tucson's tennis players have formed.
"The tennis community here is pretty tight. There's not that many of us, and we all know each other," Narendran said.
After shipping off her first box of donations to a foundation in St. Paul, Narendran is now in the process of adding boxes to the Reffkin Tennis Center and the Jewish Community Center.
"Once I get 100 pieces of equipment, I'll send out a box," Narendran said. "After I send a few more, I'll start sending them internationally."
Second Serve co-founder Amani Shah said Narendran has done a great job in a short time. Shah and her sister founded the charity with hopes of sharing a sport that's brought them joy with those who can't afford it.
"There's also always been this elitist barrier that surrounds tennis," Shah said. "It's always been known as a gentleman's sport and a country club sport."
Shah said she's thrilled that what started as a project with her sister has blossomed into a youth-run organization spread across the country in just two years. She said the growth has been organic, accomplished mostly through word of mouth and social media.
"We're all galvanized behind this cause," Shah said. "It's something we’re all pretty passionate about and this has made it so that we have been able to do so much."
The goal for Second Serve is to become a sustainable organization, and thanks to participation from people like Narendran, it's poised to do just that.
"Tanvi has been amazing and really great," Shah said. "She has really contributed so much already in the short time she’s been a part of the organization."
Narendran is also pleased with what she's accomplished, but said she wants to make Second Serve even bigger in Tucson. She's looking into setting up donation boxes at schools.
Narendran, who broke the top 50 in the nation and the top 100 on college recruiting lists for the first time this year, has wants to stay involved with tennis well beyond high school and college. She's thinking of attending law school.
"If I could do something that involves tennis and helping people, that would be great,' Narendran said.
For now, she has her sights set on training for the next national tournament and growing Second Serve in Arizona. She's also looking forward to making her first international shipment.
"This has been such a great experience," Narendran said. "I've really enjoyed being a part of Second Serve, and expanding it and tennis has been great."
