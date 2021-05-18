Tucson teen star is helping underserved communities discover tennis

"I kind of trusted (Narendran) on where this was going and what it was doing," Dirk said. "If the items were going to go secondhand somewhere, they might as well go to a good cause to her. We wanted to be the outlet for her."

They set up a box at the club, directing members to donate used tennis racquets, shoes, clothing, water bottles, hats and more.

Within a few weeks, the box was overflowing. Members began placing their donated equipment on the floor.

"The initiative Tanvi took with this project, that's the biggest thing that I like to see," Dirk said. "I've been teaching for 25 years in the club business, at private clubs and resorts, and one thing you don't see as much is kids coming out and training on their own, getting matches together on their own and not depending on adults and pros to set it up."

Narendran also spread the word on social media, capitalizing on the close relationships Tucson's tennis players have formed.

"The tennis community here is pretty tight. There's not that many of us, and we all know each other," Narendran said.

After shipping off her first box of donations to a foundation in St. Paul, Narendran is now in the process of adding boxes to the Reffkin Tennis Center and the Jewish Community Center.